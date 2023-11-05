Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'571 -0.1%  SPI 13'868 -0.1%  Dow 34'153 0.2%  DAX 15'153 0.1%  Euro 0.9630 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'153 -0.1%  Gold 1'969 -0.4%  Bitcoin 31'858 1.1%  Dollar 0.8998 0.0%  Öl 81.4 -4.5% 
Ausblick: Bayer zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: GEA vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Privatbanken bemühen sich um Top-Banker von CS und UBS: Sinnvolle Investition oder Garant für Katerstimmung?
Ausblick: Koenig & Bauer stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
06.11.2023 00:30:07

Malaysia Bourse May Add To Its Winnings On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting almost 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,450-point plateau and it's tipped to see additional support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index improved 10.16 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 1,449.93 after trading between 1,444.79 and 1,453.19.

Among the actives, Axiata surged 2.62 percent, while Celcomdigi and Tenaga Nasional both rose 0.71 percent, CIMB Group perked 0.53 percent, Dialog Group accelerated 1.92 percent, Genting soared 2.22 percent, Genting Malaysia rallied 1.65 percent, IHH Healthcare increased 0.17 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.76 percent, Maxis gained 0.75 percent, Maybank was up 0.22 percent, MISC improved 1.25 percent, MRDIY climbed 1.33 percent, Petronas Chemicals advanced 0.84 percent, PPB Group jumped 1.73 percent, Press Metal increased 1.03 percent, Public Bank collected 0.24 percent, RHB Capital rose 0.18 percent, Sime Darby spiked 2.18 percent, Sime Darby Plantations strengthened 1.62 percent, Telekom Malaysia gathered 0.59 percent, Westports Holdings slumped 1.19 percent and Kuala Lumpur Kepong was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow surged 222.22 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 34,061.32, while the NASDAQ jumped 184.08 points or 1.38 percent to end at 13,478.28 and the S&P 600 gained 40.56 points or 0.95 percent to close at 4,358.34.

For the week, the NASDAQ skyrocketed 6.6 percent, the S&P 500 soared 5.9 percent and the Dow spiked 5.1 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to a Labor Department report showing U.S. employment rose less than expected in October.

The data added to optimism the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates after the central bank left rates unchanged for the third time in four meetings last week.

Treasury yields also extended a recent slump following the release of the report, adding to the buying interest on Wall Street.

Crude oil moved sharply lower on Friday on worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate for December delivery tumbled $1.95 or 2.4 percent to $80.51 a barrel.

07.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 35.000 Dollar – Konsolidierung auf hohem Terrain
07.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, NASDAQ 100 Index, Nikkei 225 Index
07.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, UBS, Zurich Insurance
07.11.23 Marktüberblick: Lanxess unter Druck
07.11.23 UBS-Zahlen im Fokus
07.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Kaum verändert in die neue Woche
06.11.23 07.November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Pool With No Blue (2021) von Raghav Babbar - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 2 Jahre: 54%.
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
03.11.23 Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'050.00 18.40
Short 11'269.74 13.24 9ZSSMU
Short 11'663.38 8.86 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 10'571.03 07.11.2023 17:30:21
Long 10'148.76 19.43 3SSMZU
Long 9'923.62 13.93 SYSSMU
Long 9'509.48 8.97 SSNM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Verkauf oder günstiger Einstieg? Roche-Aktie so günstig wie seit fünf Jahren nicht mehr
UBS-Aktie steigt dennoch: UBS schreibt im dritten Quartal Verlust von 0,8 Milliarden Dollar - Stellen abgebaut
Tech-Riesen nicht mehr Spitzenreiter: Welche Indextitel den S&P 500 zuletzt schlugen
Dieses Asset befindet sich seit Jahresbeginn im Aufwind - Bessere Performance als NVIDIA-Aktie
Julius Bär-Aktie im Minus: Drohender Zusammenbruch der SIGNA-Gruppe könnte erhebliche Folgen für Julius Bär haben
S&P zieht Abstufung von Siemens Energy in Betracht: Siemens Energy-Aktie fällt
Bitcoin & Co. im Aufwind - Experte empfiehlt Umschichtung im Depot: "Tech-Investoren sollten die Seiten wechseln"
US-Börsen geht in Grün aus der Sitzung -- SMI letztlich kaum bewegt -- DAX beendet Handel etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen verlustreich
Idorsia-Aktie springt hoch: Idorsia mit neuen Daten zu Aprocitentan
BYD-Aktie, PDD-Aktie & Co.: Auf welche günstig bewerteten China-Aktien Anleger einen Blick werfen sollten

