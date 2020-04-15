Malaysia Bourse May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 40 points or 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,370-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, telecoms and industrials.

For the day, the index jumped 15.63 points or 1.15 percent to finish at 1,371.66 after trading between 1,357.83 and 1,373.80. Volume was 4.748 billion shares worth 2.068 billion ringgit. There were 706 gainers and 203 decliners.

Among the actives, Malaysia Airports Holdings skyrocketed 11.31 percent, while Petronas Chemicals surged 7.26 percent, Genting Malaysia soared 3.85 percent, Press Metal spiked 3.01 percent, Dialog Group accelerated 2.26 percent, CIMB Group jumped 2.00 percent, Maybank collected 1.74 percent, Genting climbed 1.61 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gathered 1.03 percent, Tenaga Nasional perked 0.83 percent, Digi.com and AMMB Holdings both advanced 0.68 percent, Hartalega Holdings added 0.67 percent, Axiata gained 0.56 percent, Sime Darby sank 0.55 percent, Top Glove rose 0.45 percent, IHH Healthcare shed 0.39 percent, IOI Corporation fell 0.26 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong increased 0.19 percent and Public Bank was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 558.99 points or 2.39 percent to finish at 23,949.76, while the NASDAQ surged 323.32 points or 3.95 percent to end at 8,515.74 and the S&P 500 spiked 84.43 points or 3.06 percent to 2,846.06.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders were heartened about signs of a flattening of the coronavirus curve after officials such as White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently expressed cautious optimism about the pandemic.

Encouraging exports data out of China has also helped ease fears of the pandemic resulting in a deep global recession. Optimism over the upcoming earnings season also provided a lift.

Crude oil prices plummeted Tuesday as mounting concerns about a drop in energy demand due to the virus pandemic outweighed planned output cuts from OPEC and its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $2.30 or 10.3 percent at $20.11 a barrel.