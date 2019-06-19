Malaysia Bourse Inherits Firm Lead For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday halted the five-day slide in which it had fallen more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,650-point plateau and it's called higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm on improved outlooks for interest rates and trade, plus a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. market were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the plantations and telecoms, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index picked up 14.36 points or 0.88 percent to end at the daily high of 1,652.76 after moving as low as 1,636.18. Volume was 2 billion shares worth 1.7 billion ringgit. There were 428 decliners and 357 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata surged 5.10 percent, while Sime Darby Plantations soared 3.88 percent, MISC spiked 3.30 percent, Digi.com jumped 2.91 percent, Top Glove tumbled 2.60 percent, Tenaga Nasional climbed 2.04 percent, Genting Malaysia gathered 1.53 percent, Genting perked 1.23 percent, IOI Corporation accelerated 1.20 percent, Hartalega Holdings skidded 0.96 percent, Sime Darby advanced 0.88 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings sank 0.63 percent, Dialog Group added 0.62 percent, CIMB Group shed 0.38 percent, Maybank lost 0.33 percent, Petronas Chemicals gained 0.24 percent, RHB Capital and IHH Healthcare both rose 0.18 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.16 percent and AMMB Holdings was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in more than a month.

The Dow added 353.01 points or 1.35 percent to end at 26,465.54, while the NASDAQ gained 108.86 points or 1.39 percent to 7,953.88 and the S&P 500 rose 28.08 points or 0.97 percent to 2,917.75.

Stocks extended an initial move to the upside after President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he had a "very good" telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping and they will have an extended meeting at the G20 summit next week.

That added to optimism that the Fed will strike a dovish tone in its latest monetary policy decision later today. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged but could signal plans to cut rates as soon as its next meeting in July.

Crude oil futures ended at a one-week high Tuesday amid mild optimism about a U.S.-China trade agreement, while traders also weighed the likely impact of an extended output reduction by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $1.97 or 3.8 percent at $53.90 per barrel.