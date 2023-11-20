Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'740 0.0%  SPI 14'114 -0.1%  Dow 35'151 0.6%  DAX 15'901 -0.1%  Euro 0.9683 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'342 0.0%  Gold 1'978 -0.1%  Bitcoin 33'116 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8845 0.0%  Öl 82.0 1.8% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Bayer10367293Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Julius Bär10248496Zurich Insurance1107539Kuros32581411Lonza1384101Tesla11448018ABB1222171Idorsia36346343
BitMEX-Gründer Arthur Hayer erwartet kräftigen Bitcoin-Anstieg bis 2026
Rivian- und Lucid-Aktie unter der Lupe: Bei welchem der beiden Tesla-Jäger bieten sich Anlegern grössere Chancen?
C3.ai-Aktie: C3.ai erweitert KI-Partnerschaft mit Amazon
Q3 2023 bei Bridgewater: Was hat sich im Dalio-gegründeten Hedgefonds geändert?
Krypto-Autor Panos Mekras: Diese Kryptowährungen bergen mehr Potenzial als Tech-Titel Apple, Amazon und Netflix
21.11.2023 00:30:15

Malaysia Bourse Due For Support On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,455-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on continued optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and little changed and the U.S. bourses were solidly higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 3.75 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 1,456.92 after trading between 1,454.12 and 1,460.26.

Among the actives, Axiata rallied 1.24 percent, while Celcomdigi advanced 0.94 percent, CIMB Group dropped 0.52 percent, Dialog Group and Public Bank both sank 0.47 percent, Genting Malaysia gained 0.39 percent, IOI Corporation declined 1.25 percent, Maxis added 0.74 percent, Maybank fell 0.11 percent, MISC tumbled 1.62 percent, MRDIY jumped 1.26 percent, Petronas Chemicals lost 0.23 percent, PPB Group retreated 1.49 percent, Press Metal slumped 1.02 percent, Sime Darby plunged 2.46 percent, Sime Darby Plantations, Telekom Malaysia skidded 0.57 percent, Tenaga Nasional rose 0.10 percent, Westports Holdings tanked 1.99 percent and Genting, Kuala Lumpur Kepong, IHH Healthcare and RHB Capital were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened modestly higher on Monday but accelerated throughout the day, ending near session highs.

The Dow jumped 203.76 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 35,151.04, while the NASDAQ rallied 159.05 points or 1.13 percent to close at 14,284.53 and the S&P 500 gained 33.36 points or 0.74 percent to end at 4,547.38.

The strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which comes amid ongoing optimism about the outlook for interest rates. Recent data showing signs of easing inflation has reinforced investor expectations that the Federal Reserve will leave rates unchanged at upcoming meetings.

Stocks saw further upside in afternoon trading as treasury yields pulled back following the release of the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $16 billion worth of 20-year bonds.

In economic news, the Conference Board released a report showing its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators fell by more than expected in October.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday amid expectations that OPEC will further extend its voluntary output cuts next week, while the dollar's weakness also contributed to the jump in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $1.79 or 2.4 percent at $77.83 a barrel.

20.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: Die KI-Fantasie ist zurück
20.11.23 Börse Aktuell – DAX noch nicht bereit für die 16.000-Punkte-Marke
20.11.23 SMI zeigt Reaktion
17.11.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible ams-OSRAM
17.11.23 Marktüberblick: Siemens nach Zahlen im Aufwind
17.11.23 20.November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Flowers for Ceremony (2023) von Raghav Babbar - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 2 Jahre: 54%.
16.11.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
16.11.23 NEU: Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schlimmer als 1929: Mark Spitznagel sieht Katastrophe durch Fed-Politik voraus
Höhenflug beim Bitcoin voraus? So weit könnte der Bitcoin bei einer Spot-ETF-Einführung nach oben schiessen
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
Julius Bär-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: Gewinnwarnung für 2023 -- Weitere Nettoneugelder hinzugewonnen
Bayer-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Bayer in den USA zu milliardenschwerer Zahlung wegen Glyphosat verurteilt - Studie mit Asundexian gestoppt
Roche-Aktie gibt ab: Neues PCR-Testsystem lanciert
Microsoft-Aktie gefragt: Sam Altman wechselt nach OpenAI-Rauswurf zu Microsoft
ams-Aktie verliert deutlich: Details zu Bezugsrechtsemission veröffentlicht
UBS-Aktie: UBS-Kunden dürfen in Hongkong wohl mit Krypto-ETFs handeln
Experten: Das könnte mit dem Bitcoinkurs passieren, wenn doch kein Spot-ETF genehmigt wird

