02.03.2022 01:22:00

MakoRabco, Nationwide Leader in Self-Storage Building Solutions, Launches Strategic, Compelling New Brand: 'The Edge You Need'

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MakoRabco, the award-winning, nationwide leader in designing, supplying and installing self-storage facilities, launched its new brand today—The Edge You Need—the driving force behind the company's more than 30 years of experience.  Today's announcement is accompanied by a strategic message that both defines the company's philosophy and will guide its continued success into the future.

MakoRabco

Trust, honesty, passion and expertise are the foundation of The Edge You Need.

"'The Edge You Need' is a momentous milestone in the company's history," stated Caesar Wright, chief executive officer of MakoRabco.  "We are filled with extraordinary pride and optimism of the opportunities that lie ahead.  'The Edge You Need' is both our new identity and the unifying message that brings the company together, committed to lead in a way that is unmatched in the self-storage industry."

Trust, honesty, passion and expertise are the foundation of The Edge You Need and the company's approach to business and most importantly, to its customers.  These principles define the MakoRabco brand.

Dynamic New Logo, Nationwide Message

"We are proud to introduce our new brand—The Edge You Need, streamlined shark fin logo in an eye-catching and dynamic modern design, commanding colors of navy blue and teal that have a clean, fresh look and of course, the new name—MakoRabco, stated Ingeborg Carr, chief marketing officer of MakoRabco.  "Today signals a new beginning that will help us expand our reach nationwide."

Carr continued, "We have been diligently planning and preparing for today's announcement," "This is a landmark occasion made possible by the company's exceptional strategy, successful record of accomplishments and unwavering dedication by the entire staff.  The Edge You Need is MakoRabco's commitment to its customers and to the future."

In the first quarter of 2021, Mako Steel, headquartered in Carlsbad, California with a strong West Coast presence joined forces with Rabco Enterprises of Winter Garden, Florida, well-known on the East Coast.  The Edge You Need is the MakoRabco message that now spans coast-to-coast made even stronger by the company's high-quality service, whatever-it-takes determination and on-time execution.

An overwhelming majority of the industry already stands strong with MakoRabco in that more than 70 percent of its business comes from existing and repeat customers. 

"We feel The Edge You Need is a testament to the strength and high-quality service we offer and the lasting relationships we have built—and will continue to build," commented Emmett 'Buster' Owens III, president of MakoRabco's East Coast office.

About MakoRabco:

MakoRabco is the award-winning, nationwide leader in designing, supplying and installing self-storage facilities.  In March 2022, MakoRabco launched its new brand—The Edge You Need—the driving force behind the company's more than 30 years of experience.  In 2021, Mako Steel, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California joined forces with Rabco Enterprises of Winter Garden, Florida, begun in 1988, further strengthening its leadership in the construction industry.  Phone: 833-MAKO4ME (833-625-6463); www.makorabco.com.

Media Contact
Name: Stephen Kougias
Phone: 833-625-6463
Email: skougias@makorabco.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/makorabco-nationwide-leader-in-self-storage-building-solutions-launches-strategic-compelling-new-brand-the-edge-you-need-301493443.html

SOURCE MakoRabco

