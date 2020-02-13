13.02.2020 17:32:00

Mako Medical Laboratories Releases New DNA Test Focused on Nutrition

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After three years of collaboration, research, and testing, Mako Medical Laboratories is launching a new genetic test targeted at Nutrition. This new genetic test was created to help someone know exactly what their body needs and what foods should be eaten to optimize performance. "For way too long, we have all guessed about what type of foods we should eat. There are many myths out there. Is an egg healthy? What new diet is best for me? What foods should I eat to improve performance? Vegan or Keto? All of us have been guessing," said Chad Price, President of Mako Medical. "We spend so much time and money on our health without really knowing." 

Mako Medical is changing that with their brand new genetic test.  MakoDNA will be led by John Nguyen, President of MakoDNA. 

MakoDNA is a genetic test with an individualized meal plan that is specific to you and the nutritional needs your body has. "I have spent my life teaching martial arts and have trained some of the top fighters in the country and have always had to guess on what I thought was best for enhancing performance. The problem was the results varied and I was guessing," said John Nguyen

There is a growing demand for nutrition, whether that is an increased focus on natural/organic food, medical conditions such as obesity, heart disease and high blood pressure or the desire for physical/mental performance improvements. Tremendous scientific progress in genetics and nutrition has brought a deep understanding about how the genetic structure of each individual alters his or her own nutritional requirements. This allows not only for the optimization of human performance (in areas such as speed, muscular strength, endurance, and mental focus) through nutrition but also to identify the genetically related potential of an individual for physical performance. This can be used to identify untapped potential between performance and genetic potential and could possibly be used as a factor to compare candidates for selection. 

The process is simple. MakoDNA ships a kit to your home. A swab is used to collect saliva. The sample is shipped back to MAKO, where the DNA is analyzed. The identified genetic variations are fed into the algorithm-generating pipeline. A nutrigenetic report becomes available online (patient/consumer portal), which offers the newly defined nutritional targets. The same data is also fed to the meal plan generator. At the end of this process, the client is offered a nutrigenetic report and a customizable meal plan.

MAKO DNA will be sold online through MAKODNA.com, in pharmacies across the country, gyms and workout facilities, colleges and universities, and local medical providers. The MAKO DNA test is available today.

Mako Medical Laboratories is known for its extensive community service and hiring military veterans. Mako Medical ranks as one of the fastest-growing companies.  

