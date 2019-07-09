Making Communities More Pet-Friendly

MISSION, Kan., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The human-animal bond can be a powerful connection with pets providing positive impacts on the lives of their owners. Mars Petcare works to create a more pet-friendly world so that more people and pets can live happily together. A survey on behalf of its BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program highlighted what people love about their pets and the benefits of making four-legged friends more welcome. For tools and resources to help make your community more pet-friendly, visit BetterCitiesForPets.com.

