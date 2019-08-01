Makers Nutrition Sweeps 11 Titles in the Annual 2019 CEO World Awards®

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jason Provenzano, President and CEO of Makers Nutrition and his team have been named winners in the prestigious CEO World Awards® in 11 categories. The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, CEO excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.

Mr. Provenzano is the 2019 CEO World Awards recipient of the following:

1. Gold Entrepreneur of the Year – Manufacturing

2. Silver Entrepreneur of the Year – Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Biotech, Health Products & Services

3. Silver CEO of the Year – Manufacturing

4. Silver CEO of the Year – Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Biotech, Health Products & Services

5. Silver Innovator of the Year – Business Services

6. Silver Outstanding Executive Professional of the Year – Manufacturing, Production, and Operations

7. Bronze Top CEO of the Year – The Leader

The Makers Nutrition team is the 2019 CEO World Awards recipient of the following:

1. Gold Achievement in Management – Manufacturing

2. Gold Achievement in Management – Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Biotech, Health Products & Services

3. Gold Best New Product, Service, or Solution – Business Services

4. Gold Best New Product, Service, or Solution – Other Services

"It's an immense honor to be recognized with so many titles by the CEO World Awards said Mr. Provenzano. "These awards are a testament to Makers Nutrition's commitment to providing high quality service and supplements to the nutraceutical industry at affordable rates."

About the CEO World Awards

The CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peer recognition program honoring CEOs and organizations of all types and sizes in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America. The Annual CEO World Awards program is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States which also includes other programs such as Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Network Products Guide's IT World Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. Learn more about the CEO World Awards and see the complete list of winners.

About Makers Nutrition

Makers Nutrition, an Inc. Best Workplace, Grand Stevie® and People's Choice Stevie® Award winner for Favorite Companies, is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders and softgels, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging and fulfillment needs.

SOURCE Makers Nutrition