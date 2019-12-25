25.12.2019 04:56:00

Makeblock Releasing 3D Printer mCreate Worldwide for STEAM Education, Smart Leveling for Accurate Printing

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 23, global STEAM education solution provider Makeblock released the mCreate 3D printer officially worldwide. With years of dedication in STEAM education, Makeblock once again expands the possibilities in the STEAM educational scenarios by delivering a smart 3D printer that is specialized in making creative ideas come to life. It is expected to access classrooms worldwide as the new semester begins.

mCreate in the educational scenario

More details about mCreate http://bit.ly/2sjRtzQ

mCreate is not just specialized at materializing creativity, but the most appealing feature lies in its smart leveling. Most of the 3D printers in the market apply either the manual or automatic bed leveling, which can be frustrating due to a risk of human or mechanical errors. While as Genius smart leveling is able to avoid errors in any kind, which truly guarantee the success rate of the first layer printing. By quickly switching to the laser engraving model (optional function), the machine meets the needs of a broader range of usage in STEAM education.

To realize the full potential of mCreate, the combined use of mCreate and mBuild modules will bring out even more surprising creations rather than mCreate alone. "Most of the time, it is the users who are more imaginative to pull out mind-blowing projects that really inspire us," Makeblock Senior engineer, Andrew Gao said. The perfect STEAM tools are those that can bring out the curiosity and creativity without limits to help the kids explore a new imaginative world.

Baymax case made with mCreate and mBuild https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceiR89Azesg

Bringing creative industrial design from drawing to reality, mCreate, as a supplement STEAM educational tool, empowers all the other Makeblock coding robots to much more capabilities and inspiring projects. By adding mCreate to the product family, Makeblock is offering a key tool that can expand the imaginative world without limits for users worldwide.

About Makeblock

Makeblock Co., Ltd, founded in 2013, is a leading STEAM education solution provider. Targeting the STEAM education and entertainment markets for schools, educational institutions and families, Makeblock provides the most complete hardware, software, content solutions, and top-notch robotics competitions, with the aim of achieving deep integration of technology and education. To learn more, please follow @Makeblock on Facebook, Twitter, or visit www.makeblock.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/makeblock-releasing-3d-printer-mcreate-worldwide-for-steam-education-smart-leveling-for-accurate-printing-300979315.html

SOURCE Makeblock

