Make your loved one blush with JOOX's 2020 Valentine's Day special playlist and limited gift card discount offers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of the year again – Valentine's Day, when love is in the air and everywhere you look! On this special occasion, the professional editorial team from music streaming platform JOOX, made up on music super-fans who truly understand locals' music taste, have meticulously prepared more than 30 VDay special playlists with hundreds of songs for users from different regions to loop all day. Whether one is madly-in-love, engaged in a special friendship, a secret lover, or with a broken heart, users will surely find the perfect song to encapsulate their feeling.

Being in one of the world's most multilingual nations, the JOOX Malaysia team has prepared playlists in different languages catering to different music lovers:

Mandarin: Sweetness overload – 2020 Valentine's Day song:

https://www.joox.com/hk/article/3566 or https://bit.ly/2tRCrSX

https://www.joox.com/hk/article/3566 or https://bit.ly/2tRCrSX Bahasa Malay: Cinta Ke Jannah : https://bit.ly/2UR1WyT

: https://bit.ly/2UR1WyT English: Be My Valentine: https://bit.ly/2SqPg0h

Whether you are madly in love or a little lonely single, there's always a right playlist for you in JOOX:

Love for Two: https://bit.ly/2Hk6Yfo

Sad Single: https://bit.ly/38ulPju

Still looking for a last-minute gift idea for your love? A gift card could be all you need! JOOX Malaysia is now offering a limited time offer for Valentine's Day, where users can enjoy a 20% discount upon purchasing twoVIP gift cards. Users can also incorporate personalized messages and send them out electronically.

With more than 30 million songs in its music library from all over the world, JOOX connects you to your favourite artists, songs, albums and personalized playlists apart from Valentine's Day specials. Users can discover great new music including K-Pop with recommended songs and radio stations that fit your taste and mood.

Enjoy your favourite music and live performances anytime, anywhere by downloading the JOOX app on mobile and desktop on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or access the JOOX website. Download now to start your premium music journey today!

