14.02.2020 10:18:00

Make your loved one blush with JOOX's 2020 Valentine's Day special playlist and limited gift card discount offers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of the year again – Valentine's Day, when love is in the air and everywhere you look! On this special occasion, the professional editorial team from music streaming platform JOOX, made up on music super-fans who truly understand locals' music taste, have meticulously prepared more than 30 VDay special playlists with hundreds of songs for users from different regions to loop all day. Whether one is madly-in-love, engaged in a special friendship, a secret lover, or with a broken heart, users will surely find the perfect song to encapsulate their feeling.

Being in one of the world's most multilingual nations, the JOOX Malaysia team has prepared playlists in different languages catering to different music lovers:

  • Mandarin: Sweetness overload – 2020 Valentine's Day song:
    https://www.joox.com/hk/article/3566 or https://bit.ly/2tRCrSX
  • Bahasa Malay: Cinta Ke Jannah: https://bit.ly/2UR1WyT
  • English: Be My Valentine: https://bit.ly/2SqPg0h

Whether you are madly in love or a little lonely single, there's always a right playlist for you in JOOX:

  • Love for Two: https://bit.ly/2Hk6Yfo
  • Sad Single: https://bit.ly/38ulPju

Still looking for a last-minute gift idea for your love? A gift card could be all you need! JOOX Malaysia is now offering a limited time offer for Valentine's Day, where users can enjoy a 20% discount upon purchasing twoVIP gift cards. Users can also incorporate personalized messages and send them out electronically.

With more than 30 million songs in its music library from all over the world, JOOX connects you to your favourite artists, songs, albums and personalized playlists apart from Valentine's Day specials. Users can discover great new music including K-Pop with recommended songs and radio stations that fit your taste and mood.

Enjoy your favourite music and live performances anytime, anywhere by downloading the JOOX app on mobile and desktop on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or access the JOOX website. Download now to start your premium music journey today!

Download now to start your premium music journey today!

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200214/2720875-1

SOURCE JOOX

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:02
Vontobel: derimail - Bis heute abend zeichnen: BRCs mit tiefer Barriere auf Schweizer Blue Chips
09:18
Virus-Sorgen werfen SMI nicht aus der Bahn
09:15
DAX: Rücksetzer trifft auf Nachfrage
07:15
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Auf Talfahrt / LafargeHolcim – Lage trübt sich deutlich ein
06:00
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV
13.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, NIKE Inc
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst warnt vor Ende des Konjunkturzyklus: So sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Zurich-Aktie etwas fester: Zurich erhöht dank Gewinnwachstum Dividende
Tesla-Aktie macht Verluste wett: Tesla plant Kapitalerhöhung
Nestlé 2019 organisch gewachsen - Nestlé-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Meyer Burger-Aktie verliert nach Umsatzeinbruch deutlich
SPD und Linke verzeichnen nach Thüringen sprunghaften Mitgliederanstieg
Darum verzeichnet der Eurokurs ein Viermonatstief - Neues EUR/CHF-Tief
Darum tendiert der Euro kaum verändert zum Dollar - Neues EUR/CHF-Tief
Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- SMI schliesst nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas fester -- DAX mit neuem Höchststand -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am Freitag zeigt sich der heimische Markt gut behauptet. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich kaum verändert und riss eine neue Höchstmarke. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Freitag mehrheitlich fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;