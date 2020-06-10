Make-A-Wish increases societal impact using TeamsHub by Cyclotron

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Make-A-Wish has 60 chapters serving every community in the United States and more than 34,000 volunteers help the organization grant thousands of wishes annually. Each wish brings hope to a family, medical staff and the community they live in. They had a vision for using Teams for their live events for fundraising and as a platform to let people experience wishes granted remotely. Make-A-Wish needed accelerated roll out and the challenge was moving to centralized IT and offering services to 60 chapters across the U.S. At the same time, Make-A-Wish was going through a complete digital transformation of legacy systems. End users used disparate technologies and didn't have cohesion in their collaboration tools making it challenging for chapters to communicate and work with donors, volunteers and wish families. At the national office, Make-A-Wish struggled with collaboration, orchestration of information and data.

"Cyclotron enabled us to create a common employee collaboration toolset and augment our current capabilities from a productivity standpoint," said Bipin Jayaraj, Chief Information Officer at Make-A-Wish. "They helped us accelerate the program multifold and ensured we rolled out an expansive MS Teams solution across the enterprise in a very short timeframe."

"Cyclotron has proven to be a true partner, and not just another vendor. More than once, they have gone above and beyond our expectations, with their sole purpose to support our mission of granting the wish of every eligible child with a critical illness," said Travis Gibson, Director of IT Infrastructure at Make-A-Wish. "When COVID-19 struck, Cyclotron quickly adjusted to accelerate our Teams deployment, and reduce project costs. They were agile enough to pivot from an 8-week deployment to a 1-week deployment. This filled critical communication and collaboration gaps, in an even more critical moment in time," he further added.

Using their proven framework and expertise, Cyclotron was able to pivot aggressively from the original proposed project timeline to speed up the project and deploy teams and teams voice in support of their fundraising operations. This rollout was time critical and imperative to the support of Make -A-Wish. By addressing this business problem, Cyclotron Inc. was able to help Make-A-Wish continue to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.

"When Cyclotron first engaged with Make-A-Wish, we understood the positive impact and huge influence it could have within communities and we're ecstatic to make it happen to create a win-win situation for everybody especially considering the tough times we are currently facing" said Amber Bahl, Founder and CEO of Cyclotron

About Cyclotron Inc

We address the toughest challenges by providing hyper-efficient strategy and consulting, digital transformation and technology implementations using operational frameworks. We partner with leading technology providers to drive innovation and effectiveness in the workplace. Headquartered in San Francisco, Cyclotron Inc. currently employs over 50 associates worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.cyclotron.com.

About TeamsHub by Cyclotron

Welcome to the new world of modern collaboration. We are excited to announce a unified platform that caters to a variety of use cases and scenarios. TeamsHub by Cyclotron is our flagship product built to help companies adopt, govern and engage employees better using Microsoft Teams. For more information visit https://teamshub.io

SOURCE Cyclotron Inc.