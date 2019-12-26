26.12.2019 09:00:00

Make a Day on the Sea Even Better with Boathouse Marine Center's New Retail Store

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boathouse Marine Center is now a fully authorized retailer for Pelagic High-Performance Fishing Gear to continue the legacy of winning the Mercury CSI Award – an accolade given to dealerships that hold the highest levels of customer satisfaction - five times and counting, Boathouse Marine Center has expanded its 40,000 sq. ft. dry boat storage facility to include a fully stocked retail store for local boaters.

"Boathouse Marine Center anticipates the needs of every South Florida boater," says General Manager Jim Magruder. "Beyond boat storage, boat sales and boat repair, we understand that having conveniences such as a cold beverage and delicious snacks available makes a great day of fishing or relaxing even better."

The full-service marina provides160 permitted dry storage slips and 21 wet slips with seasonal and annual dry storage options in its secure, enclosed 40,000-square-foot facility. Its award-winning service department takes care of every South Florida boater's outboard and inboard motor needs, as well as any repairs.

"Our new retail space is proof of how much we value and listen to South Florida boaters," Magruder says. "We invite you to check out our full selection of baits, snacks, candy, beverages, beer (coming soon!), tackle supplies, clothing, boating accessories and anything else you can think of for a great day on the boat."

About Boathouse Marine Center
The Boathouse Marine Center in Pompano Beach, Florida, is a fully authorized retailer for Pelagic High-Performance Fishing Gear and an authorized dealer and service center for Yamaha, Mercury, Suzuki and Mercruiser. The center has won the prestigious Mercury CSI Award five times. The Boathouse Marine Center is the top full-service marina in South Florida. Experience the ultimate destination for South Florida boaters at the Boathouse Marine Center. If you're looking for new and used boats for sale, our wide selection is sure to please even the pickiest of buyers. Visit us at https://www.boathousemc.com for further details.

 

SOURCE Boathouse Marine Center

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
23.12.19
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Die grössten digitalen Münzen: Verlierer und Gewinner der Kryptos 2019
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ex-Uber-Chef Kalanick tritt als Verwaltungsrat zurück - Uber-Aktie fester
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
US-Aktien: Diese Anlagestrategie konnte den Markt 2019 nicht schlagen
Investment-Legende George Soros: Diese Aktien hat er im Depot
Diese US-Aktie performte in den vergangenen 10 Jahren am besten
SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla-Rivale Rivian besorgt Milliarden bei Investoren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor den Weihnachtsfeiertagen weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe dagegen Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;