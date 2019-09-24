Majority of Americans believe that technology and greater communication will continue to connect people around the globe

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are optimistic that technology and greater communication are key to shaping the future and bringing the world closer together, according to the results of a new global survey. Tolerance and respect for others also emerged as an important theme among Americans (more than the global average) for creating a better world for the future.

Commissioned by Expo 2020 Dubai, and conducted by YouGov, the Global Optimism Outlook Survey tracked people's priorities for the future, looking at sustainability, economic growth, technology, travel, and more.

More than 20,000 people across 23 countries were surveyed, broken down by geographic region, gender, employment, marital status, and income. Despite the breadth of diversity, it appears the majority of the world is closely aligned when it comes to the key issues facing the planet's future.

Americans surveyed showed higher than average optimism when it comes to technology connecting people globally (89 per cent vs 87 per cent global average). This comes as no surprise as innovation is a major part of American culture and history, with the US continuing to rank first globally on a number of key innovation metrics, according the National Science Foundation.

U.S. respondents ranked tolerance and respect (17.44 points) highly, compared to the global average (13.88). Fair and responsible supply chain (10.25 points vs global 9.56) was also given higher than average importance, as American consumers increasingly pressure retailers for accountability in their outsourcing practices.

Globally, collaboration emerged as a key theme, with individuals and communities seen as having a strong role to play. Collaboration, communication and greater knowledge sharing are rated as priorities to unlocking a better future, showing a willingness for people to unite in tackling pressing global challenges.

An overwhelming majority of those surveyed (88 per cent) believe individuals and communities could be the key to unlocking and shaping future opportunities. A total 90 per cent of American respondents say individuals and communities can shape the future through greater knowledge sharing, while 88 per cent believe it can be through collaboration and greater communication.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said "In just over a year, Dubai and the UAE will be bringing the world together for the World Expo, in a spirit of collaboration, and creating an open global dialogue that allows us to look towards the future with renewed optimism.

"We developed the Global Optimism Outlook Survey to help us understand what the citizens of the world believe will shape a better future. People from around the world have spoken, and we are listening. The results show that we are more connected than we may believe. That dialogue, communication and collaboration are essential, and that we are united in our desire to create a happier, more inclusive, cleaner planet. Whether you're sitting in South America, China, or here in the UAE, we're connected in our passions for a better future" she added.

Looking to the future

Respondents to the survey were also asked to cite what they would most like to experience in the year 2050.

The majority of those surveyed see sustainable solutions to global problems as being vital to a better future. Americans cited clean, climate-related issues such as plastic-free oceans (60 per cent), universally clean energy transportation (47 per cent) and sustainable infrastructure and architecture (49 per cent) as their top three.

In line with the above, carbon-free travel (49 per cent) and self-powering/energy-producing transportation (50 per cent) were also ranked as sustainable mobility experiences people would like to try in the future.

Global outlook

On a global level, the results highlight nine in 10 respondents believe that individuals and communities can shape the future through greater knowledge-sharing, communication, and collaboration.

Knowledge-sharing, learning, and greater access to education also stood out as dominant themes across all regions: Middle East (55 per cent), Western and Eastern Europe (61 per cent), Asia (61 per cent), North America (63 per cent), South America (68 per cent), and Africa (72 per cent).

Overall, South America (74 per cent) is the most optimistic region, followed by Africa (64 per cent), the Middle East (60 per cent), Asia (57 per cent), North America (50 per cent) and West/East Europe (50 per cent).

For further information about the Global Optimism Outlook Survey please visit the landing page, here

About Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai will bring together millions of people for The World's Greatest Show, celebrating human brilliance and achievement under the theme 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future'.

The six months from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021 will be a moment in time to be part of an unparalleled event. We are extending a warm Emirati welcome to the world:

25 million visits are expected, with many visitors expected to come more than once



70 per cent of visitors anticipated to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos

An entertaining global celebration with something for everyone, Expo 2020 will wow visitors with 60 daily events across 173 days, showcasing the best of music, technology, creativity and culture, while 200 F&B outlets will feature famous chefs and cuisine from every corner of the world

Expo 2020 will be an endless journey of discovery. Visitors will have access to the latest innovations and breakthroughs, with more than 200 participants – including 192 nations, multilateral organisations, businesses and educational institutions – coming together to highlight real-life solutions to the world's most pressing challenges

Expo 2020's sub-themes of Opportunity , Mobility and Sustainability will inspire visitors to make a conscious effort to think and live differently, and give them renewed optimism that, through collaboration, it is possible to make a lasting change to the world

, and will inspire visitors to make a conscious effort to think and live differently, and give them renewed optimism that, through collaboration, it is possible to make a lasting change to the world The first World Expo to take place in the Middle East , Africa and South Asia (MEASA) will be located on a 4.38 sqkm site adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

The Expo 2020 Dubai Media Information System, Tawassul, is now available by registering at https://media.expo2020dubai.com. Tawassul is your essential tool to access important information and updates on topics such as media accreditation, licences and permits, press releases and visual assets.

The Expo 2020 Global Media Briefing, taking place in Dubai from 20-22 October 2019, will provide hundreds of members of the media the latest updates and insights on the event. To register, email: media.services@expo2020.ae.

Visit: www.expo2020dubai.com

Follow: Twitter: @expo2020dubai | Facebook: @Expo2020Dubai | Instagram: expo2020dubai

About World Expos

In 1851 the Crystal Palace was the centrepiece of London's Great Exhibition – the first World Expo. It celebrated the man-made industrial wonders of a rapidly changing world. Architecture, contents and a theme, 'Industry of All Nations', were combined to create a big idea of nations meeting nations in shared technological and commercial progress. In more recent years, participants in World Expos, including governments, international organisations and companies, have gathered to find solutions to universal challenges and to promote their achievements, products, ideas, innovations, their national brand, and their nations as destinations for tourism, trade and investment.

World Expos are held under the auspices of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the intergovernmental organisation responsible for overseeing and regulating international exhibitions ('Expos') and for fostering their core values of Education, Innovation and Cooperation. Today, four types of Expos are organised under the BIE's auspices: World Expos, Specialised Expos, Horticultural Expos and the Triennale di Milano.

