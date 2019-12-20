20.12.2019 18:21:00

Major upgrade of Alamo 1 solar farm leads to increased performance

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A first-of-its-kind renovation has significantly improved the overall performance and reliability of OCI Solar Power's Alamo I solar farm, located on San Antonio's south side.

The Alamo 1 solar farm sits on 445 acres of private land on San Antonio's south side. It began operations in December 2013, was upgraded in 2019, and has a capacity of 39.2 MWac.

"Alamo I is now equipped with industry-leading tracker technology and a block of bifacial modules which will be used for field testing and data-gathering," said Jason Thompson, Construction Manager for OCI Solar Power.

As part of the upgrade, OCI Solar power replaced all the trackers with new state-of-the-art trackers from Array Technologies, Inc. and utilized the existing infrastructure of the solar farm, including the foundation, inverters, and balance-of-system.

OCI Solar Power also worked with Swinerton Builders, an accomplished engineering, procurement and construction company, and KACO new energy, a pioneer in inverter technology, for nearly nine months to complete the improvements.

"An upgrade of this magnitude is definitely a first for us and perhaps for the entire solar industry," said Charles Kim, President & CEO. "We were able to get the job done without de-energizing the entire project, and we are extremely proud of the outcome. Because of our success with this project, we are looking for other upgrade project opportunities."

OCI Solar Power is a leader in the solar power industry. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, OCI Solar Power develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic  facilities, specializing in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects throughout the U.S. OCI Solar Power was the first company to bring utility-scale solar project to Texas and we are the largest developer in the state to date, having completed 650 MWdc.

Contact: Leslie Garza, Marketing & Communications Manager
lgarza@ocisolarpower.com l 210-612-4978

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-upgrade-of-alamo-1-solar-farm-leads-to-increased-performance-300978446.html

SOURCE OCI Solar Power

