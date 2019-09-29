+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Major Tom named Google Premier Partner Awards 2019 Finalist

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The high profile awards recognize and celebrate excellence in digital marketing. With hundreds of submissions from across the continent entered every year, Google selects the elite marketing agencies that have demonstrated best-in-class digital marketing campaigns across Search, Display, Video, App, Shopping and Growing Businesses Online.

Being named a Northern America Premier Partner Award Finalist is recognition of Major Tom's innovative approach to Search Excellence and the agency's ability to consistently grow clients' revenue through Google's suite of services.

Major Tom's award submission stood out due to the agency's ability to explore and implement new Google products in order to deliver outstanding results for their clients. In particular, Major Tom was commended for its pioneering use of Google's AI and machine learning capabilities to dynamically create and launch ads faster than the human brain could imagine them. This marks the second time Major Tom has been a finalist for the Search Excellence Award (previously titled Search Innovation), with their first nomination in 2017.

"We've been innovating in search marketing since the year 2000 and have helped hundreds of companies to revolutionize their digital presence, taking their sites from nowhere-to-be-found to the top of the search results," said Chris Breikss, Major Tom's Co-Founder. "Search marketing is constantly evolving and we pride ourselves on evolving alongside it. Our team is always working to stay ahead of the curve and that's why recognition in these prestigious awards makes us so proud."

The winners of the prestigious Google Premier Partner Awards will be announced on October 3, 2019, at the Premier Partner Awards event in New York City. Chris Breikss, Major Tom's Co-Founder, Kellie Volp, Group Director of Optimization and Data, and Nora Herse, Account Manager in New York City will be attending the Awards Ceremony.

About Major Tom
Major Tom is a full-service agency that's been purpose-built to help organizations thrive in an increasingly complex landscape. With offices in New York, Toronto, and Vancouver, Major Tom has a team of more than 72 specialists covering the full spectrum of strategy, marketing, development, and creative.

See the Zolo case study Major Tom submitted for nomination: https://www.majortom.com/projects/zolo-blending-ai-and-advertising-to-drive-aggressive-growth/

 

SOURCE Major Tom

