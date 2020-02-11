11.02.2020 13:30:00

Major Tobacco Manufacturer Selects ArisGlobal's LifeSphere® MultiVigilance to Automate All Global Internal Adverse Event Management Processes

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development functions for over 250 life sciences companies, today announced one of the world's largest tobacco manufacturing companies has selected LifeSphere® MultiVigilance 10 (LSMV10) as its global safety vigilance system. The company's main objective is to internalize safety vigilance, which was previously managed by a third party CRO, to achieve maximum cost-effectiveness through end-to-end automation.

 

 

LifeSphere® MultiVigilance 10 is the industry's first and only adverse event platform to seamlessly integrate product quality complaint and medical information systems into a single, integrated platform, thus enabling the exchange of safety cases between these critical functions.

"We are very pleased to have this global organization adopt ArisGlobal's multi-tenant LifeSphere® MultiVigilance 10," said Sankesh Abbhi, ArisGlobal's President and CEO. "We offer the world's largest and most innovative multi-tenant safety cloud. This tobacco company is an example of how customers can manage adverse events on an end-to-end basis by leveraging our leading technology. LSMV10 is production-ready, has been extensively tested, and is currently being used by a major regulatory agency in the United States. It is also being utilized by several leading pharma companies who worked with us to identify business-critical problems within case processing and then assisted us in finding innovative ways to solve them."

Learn more: For more on LifeSphere® Multivigilance 10, visit: https://www.arisglobal.com/products/LSMV10/.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523994/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Alberto Cantor
Senior Manager, Corporate Marketing
+1-609-360-4042

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-tobacco-manufacturer-selects-arisglobals-lifesphere-multivigilance-to-automate-all-global-internal-adverse-event-management-processes-300999819.html

SOURCE ArisGlobal

Nachrichten

