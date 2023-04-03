SMI 11'093 -0.1%  SPI 14'522 -0.2%  Dow 33'601 1.0%  DAX 15'581 -0.3%  Euro 0.9953 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'311 -0.1%  Gold 1'986 0.8%  Bitcoin 25'588 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9122 -0.3%  Öl 84.9 6.5% 
Wirtschaftsexperte Nouriel Roubini rät von klassischen Portfolios ab und will krisensichere Finanzprodukte lancieren
SNB-Präsident Jordan rechtfertigt CS-Übernahme: Rasanter "Verfall des Vertrauens"
Dogecoin-Symbol als Twitter-Logo eingesetzt - Dogecoin mit kräftigem Sprung
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar und Franken
GN Store Nord Aktie [Valor: 1137229 / ISIN: DK0010272632]
03.04.2023 21:23:24

Major shareholder notification – Norges Bank

GN Store Nord
40.73 CHF -10.63%
GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that on April 3, 2023, pursuant to Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a notification from Norges Bank stating that on March 31, 2023 Norges Bank increased its aggregate direct holding of shares to above 5% of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Anne Sofie Staunsbæk Veyhe +45 45 75 85 06
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57


Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

About GN 
GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. Inspired by people and driven by innovation, we deliver technology that enhance the senses of hearing and sight. We help people with hearing loss overcome real-life challenges, improve communication and collaboration for businesses, and provide great experiences for audio and gaming enthusiasts.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, inspired by our strong heritage, GN touches more lives than ever with our unique expertise and the broadest portfolio of products and services in our history – bringing people closer to what is important to them.

We market our solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedInFacebook, and Twitter.

