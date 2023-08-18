Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.08.2023 20:40:15

Major shareholder notification

Coloplast A-S
109.67 CHF -1.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Major shareholder notification

 

Reference is made to the press release issued by Coloplast A/S on 21 June 2023 regarding the intention of Coloplast A/S' largest shareholders, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen, and Aage og Johanne Louis-Hansens Fond to co-found a new holding company for the purpose of holding shares in Coloplast A/S. Coloplast A/S hereby announces that on 18 August 2023, Coloplast A/S has received the following major shareholder notification:

  • Coloplast Holding ApS holds 52.79% of the voting rights in Coloplast A/S and 30.75% of the share capital in Coloplast A/S.
  • Niels Peter Louis-Hansen directly and indirectly holds 56.54% of the voting rights in Coloplast A/S and 32.76% of the share capital in Coloplast A/S. The shares in Coloplast A/S are held directly by Niels Peter Louis-Hansen and through certain holding companies as follows: NPLH Holding ApS owns 62.58% of the share capital and 71.13% of the voting rights in Coloplast Holding ApS.
  • Aage og Johanne Louis-Hansens Fond and Aage og Johanne Louis-Hansen A/S no longer, directly or indirectly, hold shares or voting rights in Coloplast A/S, which must be notified under section 38 or 39 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.
  • Instead, Aage og Johanne Louis-Hansens Fond holds 100% of the share capital and 100% of the voting rights in Aage og Johanne Louis-Hansen A/S, which then holds 37.42% of the share capital and 28.87% of the voting rights in Coloplast Holding ApS.

This announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Aleksandra Dimovska
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458
Email: dkadim@coloplast.com 

Kristine Husted Munk
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266
Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Press and media
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice and Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ more than 14,700 employees.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2023-08.
All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.  

