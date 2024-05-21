Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Schouw Aktie [Valor: 805832 / ISIN: DK0010253921]
21.05.2024 13:17:55

Major shareholder announcement – Direktør Svend Hornsylds Legat

Schouw
574.00 DKK -0.69%
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Direktør Svend Hornsylds Legat has notified Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act that Direktør Svend Hornsylds Legat on 17 May 2024, as a result of the capital reduction carried out in Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co., increased its holding of treasury shares in the company to 15.12% of the total share capital.

The holding thus exceeds 15%, cf. section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

