21.05.2024 13:17:55
Major shareholder announcement – Direktør Svend Hornsylds Legat
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Direktør Svend Hornsylds Legat has notified Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act that Direktør Svend Hornsylds Legat on 17 May 2024, as a result of the capital reduction carried out in Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co., increased its holding of treasury shares in the company to 15.12% of the total share capital.
The holding thus exceeds 15%, cf. section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
