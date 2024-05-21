Major shareholder announcement – Direktør Svend Hornsylds Legat

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Direktør Svend Hornsylds Legat has notified Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act that Direktør Svend Hornsylds Legat on 17 May 2024, as a result of the capital reduction carried out in Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co., increased its holding of treasury shares in the company to 15.12% of the total share capital.

The holding thus exceeds 15%, cf. section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachment