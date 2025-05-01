Company announcement no 22 2025 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 45 14 14 00







1 May 2025







Page 1 of 1

Major shareholder announcement – Danske Bank A/S

In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we disclose that on 25 April 2025, Danske Bank held, through direct and indirect holdings, 17,772,666 voting rights attached to shares in Danske Bank A/S, corresponding to 2.13% of the total voting rights in Danske Bank A/S.



The reduction of voting rights attached to shares can be attributed to the share capital reduction that was resolved at Danske Bank’s annual general meeting on 20 March 2025, whereby the share capital has been reduced by cancellation of a part of the bank’s holding of own shares as described in company announcement no. 13 of 20 March 2025 and no. 21 of 28 April 2025. The cancelled shares were acquired under the share buy-back programme carried out in the period 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025.

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. + 45 25 42 43 70

Attachment