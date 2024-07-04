Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ChemoMetec A-S Aktie
Major shareholder announcement – BlackRock, Inc.

4 July 2024

Major shareholder announcement – BlackRock, Inc. 

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 271


Major shareholder announcement – BlackRock, Inc.         

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. has informed ChemoMetec A/S that BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited on 3 July 2024, increased its holding of voting rights attached to shares and voting rights in ChemoMetec A/S to above 10%, and that the holding thus exceeds the 10 per cent limit in section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.

The aggregate holding of shares and voting rights of BlackRock, Inc. in ChemoMetec A/S amounts to 14,21% of the total share capital and voting rights in ChemoMetec A/S.


For further information

CEO Martin Helbo Behrens
Phone: (+45) 4813 1020


About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com


