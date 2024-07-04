|
04.07.2024 21:03:00
Major shareholder announcement – BlackRock, Inc.
4 July 2024
Major shareholder announcement – BlackRock, Inc.
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 271
Major shareholder announcement – BlackRock, Inc.
Pursuant to Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. has informed ChemoMetec A/S that BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited on 3 July 2024, increased its holding of voting rights attached to shares and voting rights in ChemoMetec A/S to above 10%, and that the holding thus exceeds the 10 per cent limit in section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.
The aggregate holding of shares and voting rights of BlackRock, Inc. in ChemoMetec A/S amounts to 14,21% of the total share capital and voting rights in ChemoMetec A/S.
For further information
CEO Martin Helbo Behrens
Phone: (+45) 4813 1020
About ChemoMetec A/S
ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.
ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com
Nachrichten zu ChemoMetec A-S
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ChemoMetec A-S
Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch
Wie identifiziert und bewertet die Singularity Group innovationsgetriebene Unternehmen und aufstrebende Technologien und nutzt deren Potential für zukünftige Investitionen?
Diese und viele weitere spannende Fragen rund um technologische Trends und Innovationen beantwortet Evelyne Pflugi, CEO und Co-Founder der Singularity Group, im heutigen BX Morningcall mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Was braucht eine Aktie, um durch den Innovation Score der Singularity Group Berücksichtigung zu finden.
Trifft dies zu auf?
💻 Nvidia
💊 Eli Lilly &
💊 Novo Nordisk
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Feiertagsbedingt kein Donnerstagshandel an der Wall Street -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete den Handel am Donnerstag im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls in Grün schloss. Die US-Märkte ruhen am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt. Die asiatischen Indizes konnten sich derweil nicht für eine gemeinsame Richtung entscheiden.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}