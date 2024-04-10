Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ChemoMetec A-S Aktie
10.04.2024

Major shareholder announcement – BlackRock, Inc.   

ChemoMetec A-S
363.80 DKK -3.45%
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 260


Major shareholder announcement


Major shareholder announcement – BlackRock, Inc.         

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. has informed ChemoMetec A/S that BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited on 9 April 2024, increased its holding of voting rights attached to shares and voting rights in ChemoMetec A/S to above 10%, and that the holding thus exceeds the 10 per cent limit in section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.

The aggregate holding of shares and voting rights of BlackRock, Inc. in ChemoMetec A/S amounts to 13,48% of the total share capital and voting rights in ChemoMetec A/S.


Additional information

Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO
Telephone (+45) 2551 8724


About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com


