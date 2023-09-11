Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'963 0.1%  SPI 14'447 0.1%  Dow 34'577 0.2%  DAX 15'791 0.3%  Euro 0.9559 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'251 0.3%  Gold 1'925 0.3%  Bitcoin 22'860 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8916 -0.1%  Öl 90.4 -0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk23159222Partners Group2460882Lonza1384101Stadler Rail217818Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882
Top News
So entwickeln sich Goldpreis & Co. am Montagmittag
Roche-Aktie knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie: Grössere Zukäufe geplant - Roche-Chef bestätigt Jahresprognose
Huber+Suhner-Aktie steigt: Grossauftrag von der britischen Armee
HHLA-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Bremer Hafenlogistik-Unternehmen BLG ist weiterhin für Partnerschaft mit HHLA bereit
Munich Re-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Steigende Nachfrage nach Rückversicherungsschutz von Munich Re erwartet
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
ChemoMetec A-S Aktie [Valor: 2817833 / ISIN: DK0060055861]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.09.2023 13:15:00

Major shareholder announcement - BlackRock, Inc.

ChemoMetec A-S
423.60 DKK 0.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 241


11 September 2023

Major shareholder announcement


Major shareholder announcement BlackRock, Inc.         

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. has informed ChemoMetec A/S that BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited on September 7, 2023, has increased its total holdings and voting rights attached to shares and voting rights in ChemoMetec A/S to above 5% and thus exceeds the 5% limit in section 38 and 39 of the Capital Markets Act.

The aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments of BlackRock, Inc. in ChemoMetec A/S amounts to 7.63% of the share capital.


Additional information

Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO
Telephone (+45) 2551 8724


About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ChemoMetec A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:09 UBS KeyInvest: Langfristig aufwärts
09:00 Situation bleibt schwierig
08:52 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
08:00 Come fly with me – Comeback der Reisebranche
08.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Delivery Hero, HelloFresh
08.09.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 08.09.2023
07.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Ypsomed Holding AG
07.09.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch
06.09.23 DAX 40 Ausblick: EZB-Sitzung wirft Schatten voraus – Wirtschafsdaten im Blick
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'454.59 18.95 3YSSMU
Short 11'680.70 13.57 GXSSMU
Short 12'108.09 8.86 BWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'961.89 11.09.2023 13:38:35
Long 10'547.00 19.63 V4SSMU
Long 10'282.26 13.40 EHSSMU
Long 9'873.52 8.97 CPSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie gibt Gas: Meyer Burger bestätigt Grossauftrag von AMAG
Roche-Aktie knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie: Grössere Zukäufe geplant - Roche-Chef bestätigt Jahresprognose
Wells Fargo-Analystin warnt vor zu hohen Bargeldbeständen
Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
Swiss Re-Aktie verzeichnet deutliche Gewinne: Swiss Re geht von wachsendem Geschäft bei Nichtlebenmarkt-Rückversicherungen aus
Verzögerung bei Tesla-Full Self-Driving: Elon Musk will sich auf HW3 konzentrieren
Erholungstendenzen: Diese sechs Schweizer Aktien könnten für Anleger derzeit interessant sein
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Freundlicher Wochenauftakt: SMI und DAX im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich schwächer
Fairer Wert des Bitcoin: Auf diese Weise kann der faire Wert der Kryptowährung berechnet werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit