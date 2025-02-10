|
10.02.2025 10:22:45
Major Shareholder announcement
Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Svitzer Group A/S, CVR-no. 44 79 14 47, ("Svitzer Group”) hereby announces the receipt of a major shareholder notification from Morgan Stanley that as of 3 February 2025, Morgan Stanley holds directly or indirectly 1,643,741 shares and financial instruments corresponding to 5.21% of the total voting rights and share capital in Svitzer Group.
About Svitzer
Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com.
For further information, please contact:
Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations and FP&A
T: +45 24941654
E: ir@svitzer.com
Anders Crillesen, Global Head of Communications
T: +45 27791286
E: anders.crillesen@svitzer.com
