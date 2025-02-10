Major Shareholder announcement

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’604 0.1%  SPI 16’727 0.1%  Dow 44’303 -1.0%  DAX 21’817 0.1%  Euro 0.9402 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’338 0.2%  Gold 2’900 1.3%  Bitcoin 89’085 1.3%  Dollar 0.9099 0.0%  Öl 75.2 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Porsche Automobil vz-Aktie erhält von Warburg Research Bewertung: Hold
Ausblick: UniCredit präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Goldpreis, Gaspreis, Ölpreis und Co. im Überblick
DAX 40-Papier Daimler Truck-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Daimler Truck von vor einem Jahr eingebracht
SMI-Wert Alcon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Alcon-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
Suche...
Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 134670231 / ISIN: DK0062616637]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.02.2025 10:22:45

Major Shareholder announcement

Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs
28.95 EUR 0.70%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Svitzer Group A/S, CVR-no. 44 79 14 47, ("Svitzer Group”) hereby announces the receipt of a major shareholder notification from Morgan Stanley that as of 3 February 2025, Morgan Stanley holds directly or indirectly 1,643,741 shares and financial instruments corresponding to 5.21% of the total voting rights and share capital in Svitzer Group.

About Svitzer

Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations and FP&A
T: +45 24941654
E: ir@svitzer.com

Anders Crillesen, Global Head of Communications
T: +45 27791286
E: anders.crillesen@svitzer.com

Attachment


Analysen zu Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Innovationen am ETF-Markt 2025 | BX Swiss TV

Die BX Swiss blickt auf ein erfolgreiches Jahr 2024 zurück: Die Anzahl der an der Börse gehandelten Trades hat sich verdoppelt. Für 2025 strebt die BX Swiss eine Fortsetzung dieses dynamischen Wachstums an – mit einem klaren Fokus auf die Erweiterung von Partnerschaften mit Neo-Banken, Online-Brokern und traditionellen Banken.

Im Interview gibt Lucas Bruggeman, CEO der BX Swiss, spannende Einblicke in die strategischen Schwerpunkte für die Zukunft. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, beleuchtet er zudem das eigene Börsenportal BX Plus und zeigt auf, wie Anlegerinnen und Anleger noch besser informiert und unterstützt werden können.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Innovationen am ETF-Markt 2025 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:23 SMI mit erstem Wochenverlust seit Weihnachten
09:22 Marktüberblick: China-Aktien in Hongkong im Aufwind
07:17 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Rücksetzer zum Wochenschluss
09.02.25 Logo WHS Welche Aktien jetzt kaufen und verkaufen? Unsere Aktienauswahl für den Februar (inklusive Short-Aktien)
07.02.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf General Motors, Tesla
07.02.25 Cryptocurrency Futures Exchange for Physical (EFP) Transactions
07.02.25 Innovationen am ETF-Markt 2025 | BX Swiss TV
06.02.25 Julius Bär: 10.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf ABB Ltd, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA
05.02.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’101.00 19.99 UGUSGU
Short 13’367.86 13.92 SS4MTU
Short 13’879.38 8.87 JZUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’600.19 10.02.2025 10:20:31
Long 12’060.00 19.67
Long 11’840.00 13.69
Long 11’300.69 8.93 S5TMYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Der TRUMP Coin: Abzocke oder Meme Coin mit Potenzial?
Bitcoin Prognose Ende 2025 vom Marathon Digital CEO
Studien zeigen: Vermögen der Milliardäre nehmen rasant zu - Könnte Elon Musk schon bald zum ersten Billionär werden?
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Nachmittag
Bitcoin Prognose: Was sagen DeepSeek, ChatGPT, Gemini und Grok?
Chancen im Handelskrieg? Morgan Stanley sieht diese Branchen von Trumps Zöllen profitieren
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Mittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Bitcoin als Währungsreserve für Staaten und Inflationsschutz für Unternehmen?
MDAX-Papier PUMA SE-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in PUMA SE von vor 5 Jahren verloren

Top-Rankings

KW 6: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten