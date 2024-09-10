Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’994 0.1%  SPI 15’952 0.1%  Dow 40’830 1.2%  DAX 18’416 -0.2%  Euro 0.9358 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’780 0.0%  Gold 2’506 0.0%  Bitcoin 48’435 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8480 -0.2%  Öl 71.0 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
UBS-Aktie gesucht: UBS erwägt anscheinend Joint Venture für Vermögensverwaltung in Indien
Santhera-Aktie deutlich stärker: Vereinbarung mit Genesis Pharma für DMD-Mittel Agamree
AstraZeneca-Krebsmedikament enttäuscht bei neuer Studie - Aktionäre entsetzt
Börse Zürich: SMI bewegt sich mittags im Plus
Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: DAX schwächelt am Mittag
Suche...

Novozymes A-S Aktie [Valor: 14371062 / ISIN: DK0060336014]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.09.2024 12:33:43

Major shareholder announcement

Novozymes A-S
57.24 CHF 0.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novonesis hereby announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified Novonesis of the following status relating to the position of share capital attached to shares and share capital through financial instruments.

Per September 6, 2024, BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holding of shares to an equivalent of 23,289,066 shares, corresponding to 4.97% (previously 5.00%) of the total share capital attached to shares. The combined total of share capital attached to shares and share capital through financial instruments is 5.01%.

Attachments