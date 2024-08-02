Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Bang & Olufsen Aktie [Valor: 17966 / ISIN: DK0010218429]
02.08.2024

Major Shareholder Announcement

Bang & Olufsen
9.29 DKK
Bang & Olufsen A/S has on 2 August 2024 pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act received a major shareholder announcement from UBS Group AG which states that, UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and voting rights according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as per 30 July 2024 is below 5 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S. 

As per 30 July 2024, UBS Group AG holds 3,965,992 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 3.23 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.

On 31 July 2024 Bang & Olufsen also received announcement from UBS Group AG, that UBS Group AG’s Holding of shares and voting rights according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as per 26 July 2024 was above 5 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S. As per 26 July 2024, UBS Group AG held 6,426,310 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 5.23 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.


For further information, please contact:
Head of Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303

Attachment


