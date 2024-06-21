|
Major shareholder announcement
June 21, 2024
Company announcement No. 22
Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novonesis hereby announces that Novo Nordisk Fonden has on its own behalf and on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiary Novo Holdings A/S notified Novonesis, that as of yesterday, Novo Nordisk Fonden and Novo Holdings A/S, indirectly and directly, respectively, holds a total of 53,743,600 A-shares (nominally DKK 107,487,200) and 65,672,555 B-shares (nominally DKK 131,345,110) corresponding to 25.50% of the entire issued share capital and 63.35% of the total voting rights in Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group.
|Contact information
|Tobias Bjorklund
+45 3077 8682
tobb@novonesis.com
Anders Enevoldsen
+45 5350 1453
adev@novonesis.com
Disa Tuominen
+45 6038 5826
ditu@novonesis.com
