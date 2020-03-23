Major Reverse Osmosis System Components for Water Treatment: The Global Market

NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

This report presents the forecast for RO System Components for 2020 through 2025 on a value basis, measured in millions of U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Water processing capacity is measured in million gallons per day (gpd). These forecasts are further broken down by geographical regions. Individual end-applications are further broken down by components, market sectors and operating pressure. Of the components, membranes and pressure vessels/housings are further broken down by material employed.



The regional breakdown focuses on the following geographical areas -

- North America.

- Europe.

- Middle East and Africa (MEA).

- Asia-Pacific (APAC).

- Caribbean and Latin America (CALA).



Individual region markets are broken down by the following components -

- RO membrane modules.

- Cartridge prefilters.

- Pressure vessels/housings.

- RO pumps.

- Ancillary components.



Individual region markets are broken down by the following market sectors -

- Industrial.

- Municipal.

- Military/agency.

- Agricultural (Ag)/environmental.



Individual region markets are broken down by the following operating pressure metrics -

- 50-250 pounds per square inch (psi).

- 250-400 psi.

- 400 psi and above.



The market for RO membrane modules is broken down by the following material -

- Thin-film and other advanced material (Thin-film).

- Cellulose acetate.



The market for RO pressure vessels/housings is broken down by the following material -

- Fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP).

- Steel.

- Polyvinyl chloride (PVC).



The chapter "Overview" defines the relevant terms and the evolution of the RO component industry, and provides a broad level overview of components, membrane and pressure housing materials, operating pressure, geographical regions and end-use market sectors.



The chapter "RO System Components and Global Markets" analyzes the RO system component market for individual geographical regions. The market for each geographical region is in turn broken down into individual components and operating pressure ratings.



The chapter "U.S. Patent Analysis" analyzes relevant patents by categories, allottees, countries and duration associated with RO technologies.



The chapter "Company Analysis" explains the vendor landscape associated with RO technology. It also profiles key companies that are manufacturers, designers and suppliers of one or more of the RO system components.



Report Includes:

- 54 tables

- An overview of the global markets for reverse osmosis (RO) system components of water treatment

- Discussion of various RO system components including pretreatment cartridges, pumps, pressure vessels/housings, RO membrane modules, and ancillary elements such as skids, valves, and gauges

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Market forecasts and market size for each of the components of the RO systems and break down of the market by region, application and operating pressure

- Information on water consumption patterns of individual regions and forecasts RO capacity additions

- Idea about existing and potential markets for RO and important technological trends, such as improved low-pressure membranes, large-diameter membranes, and non-fouling membranes

- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including 3M, Dow Inc., KSB group, Parker Hannifin Corp., Toray Industries



Summary:

This chapter provides an overview of the RO system component market and breaks ground for further discussion about the qualitative and quantitative aspects of this market.



Reasons for Doing the Study



This report is intended for those who require a thorough analysis of the RO component industry.This report traces significant developments and forecasts important trends, quantifies the various market sectors, and profiles companies active in those areas.



Because of the fragmented nature of the industry, it is difficult to find studies that gather extensive data from diverse resources and analyze it in the context of a comprehensive document. This report contains a unique collection of RO system component-related information and conclusions that are difficult to find elsewhere.



The updates from the previous version of this report, MST049F, provide additional breakdowns by material and operating pressure.This report also forecasts water processing capacity additions.



The additional metrics expand the numerical context of this report considerably.



