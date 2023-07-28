Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'340 -0.3%  SPI 14'963 -0.3%  Dow 35'283 -0.7%  DAX 16'410 0.0%  Euro 0.9554 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'448 0.0%  Gold 1'958 0.7%  Bitcoin 25'349 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8675 -0.2%  Öl 83.9 0.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526ams24924656Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Logitech2575132Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528ABB1222171
Top News
Experten prognostizieren anhaltenden Abwärtsdruck beim US-Dollar
Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie in Grün: Intesa Sanpaolo erhöht Prognose erneut
Darum legt der Euro wieder etwas zu - Auch zum Franken etwas höher
Procter & Gamble-Aktie: Procter & Gamble schneidet schliesst Geschäftsjahr 2022/23 mit robustem Wachstum ab
Forbo-Aktie schwächer: Forbo erzielt im ersten Semester weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Vast Resources Aktie [Valor: 111224770 / ISIN: GB00BMD68046]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.07.2023 14:00:00

Major Institutional Shareholder TR-1 Disclosure

Vast Resources
0.00 GBP -2.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

28 July 2023

Vast Resources plc
(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Major Institutional Shareholder TR-1 Disclosure

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces that it has received the below TR-1 from Barclays Bank, which indicates a change in shareholding from an existing Institutional Shareholder. The change in shareholding is related to the new share issuance on 25 July 2023 and its shareholding remains the same.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:VAST RESOURCES PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameBarclays PLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameBarclays Capital Securities Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:25/07/2023
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):27/07/2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached7.03%N/A7.03%240,000,033
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		8.04%N/A8.04% 



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Common Shares GB00BMD68046 240,000,033 7.03%
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A240,000,0337.03%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
N/A    
     
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
N/A     
      
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Barclays PLC7.03% 7.03%
    
    
    
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Capital Securities Ltd (100%)


Place of completionLondon
Date of completionThursday 27th July 2023


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Vast Resources PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vast Resources PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

What is Listed Private Equity? Which companies get listed and where do Listed Private Equity companies invest in?
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

What is Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:13 SMI stürmt nach oben
09:25 Marktüberblick: Heidelberg Materials nach Zahlen stark
06:35 What is Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
06:14 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Neues Jahreshoch nach Zinsentscheid
27.07.23 Julius Bär: 19.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
27.07.23 DAX 40 Ausblick: Fed liefert wie erwartet – EZB im Blick
27.07.23 Apple blickt in die Zukunft
25.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Novartis, Swiss Life, Swisscom
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'810.11 18.89 C0SSMU
Short 12'030.83 13.82 BVSSMU
Short 12'471.52 8.99 0QSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'340.08 28.07.2023 13:50:33
Long 10'872.60 19.54 XVSSMU
Long 10'633.10 13.99 XFSSMU
Long 10'181.36 8.99 5SSMYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gesucht: Nestlé legt dank Preiserhöhungen deutlich zu
Roche-Aktie schliesst mit Gewinnen: Roche leidet weiter unter wegbrechenden Corona-Einnahmen
Nach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI und DAX ziehen zum Handelsschluss deutlich an -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Holcim-Aktie zieht an: Holcim wegen Verkauf mit weniger Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Wachstum intakt
BlackRock-CEO Larry Fink: Rolle des Bitcoins ist die Digitalisierung von Gold - ETF-Antrag von der SEC angenommen
ams Osram-Aktie zweistellig höher: ams Osram nimmt tiefgreifenden Restrukturierung vor
Darum gerät der Euro zu Dollar und Franken unter Druck
Fed erhöht Leitzins um 25 Basispunkte - keine Guidance mehr
Ausblick: Oatly AB legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Meta-Aktie weit im Plus: Facebook-Mutter Meta Platforms übertrifft die Erwartungen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit