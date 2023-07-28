|
28.07.2023 14:00:00
Major Institutional Shareholder TR-1 Disclosure
Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining
28 July 2023
Vast Resources plc
(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)
Major Institutional Shareholder TR-1 Disclosure
Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces that it has received the below TR-1 from Barclays Bank, which indicates a change in shareholding from an existing Institutional Shareholder. The change in shareholding is related to the new share issuance on 25 July 2023 and its shareholding remains the same.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|VAST RESOURCES PLC
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X” if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X”)
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify)iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|Barclays PLC
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|London, United Kingdom
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|Name
|Barclays Capital Securities Limited
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|London, United Kingdom
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|25/07/2023
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|27/07/2023
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|7.03%
|N/A
|7.03%
|240,000,033
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|8.04%
|N/A
|8.04%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Common Shares GB00BMD68046
|240,000,033
|7.03%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|240,000,033
|7.03%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|N/A
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash
settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|N/A
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X”)
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|X
|Namexv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Barclays PLC
|7.03%
|7.03%
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional informationxvi
|Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Capital Securities Ltd (100%)
|Place of completion
|London
|Date of completion
|Thursday 27th July 2023
