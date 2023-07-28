Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

28 July 2023

Vast Resources plc

(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Major Institutional Shareholder TR-1 Disclosure

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces that it has received the below TR-1 from Barclays Bank, which indicates a change in shareholding from an existing Institutional Shareholder. The change in shareholding is related to the new share issuance on 25 July 2023 and its shareholding remains the same.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: VAST RESOURCES PLC

Non-UK issuer

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name Barclays PLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom

Name Barclays Capital Securities Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 25/07/2023

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 27/07/2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.03% N/A 7.03% 240,000,033