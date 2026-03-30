Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’669 0.8%  SPI 17’673 0.7%  Dow 45’375 0.5%  DAX 22’563 1.2%  Euro 0.9171 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’542 0.7%  Gold 4’527 0.8%  Bitcoin 53’814 1.9%  Dollar 0.8007 0.2%  Öl 112.5 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Bitcoin-Killer KI? Das paradoxe Verhältnis zwischen KI und Bitcoin
Goldman Sachs sieht Kursraketen: Diese Raffinerie-Aktien sind die Top-Picks des US-Bank
Idorsia-Aktie springt an: Forschungsfortschritt bei Kindern mit Schlafstörungen erzielt
Rüstungsaktien in Wartestellung: Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS ohne klare Impulse
UBS-Aktie fester: Ausschüttungen für drei vor Fusion stehende Immobilienfonds festgelegt
Suche...
30.03.2026 18:52:00

Major European Markets Close On Firm Note Despite War Concerns

(RTTNews) - Despite weak Eurozone economic sentiment data and the ongoing war in the Middle East, European stocks gained some significant ground in positive territory on Monday. The upmove was supported by some bargain hunting at several counters following recent declines.

As the joint U.S.-Israeli war on Iran stretched into its second month, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the European Central Bank is ready to act, but it is too early to discuss the timing of any rate hike.

Oil prices climbed up sharply amid concerns about supply disruptions from the Middle East due to the continued aggression by the warring nations. Brent crude futures climbed to nearly $109.50 a barrel, before easing to around $107.60, but still remained nearly 2.3% up from previous close.

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social this morning that the U.S. has made "great progress" in discussions with a "new, and more reasonable, regime" to end military operations in Iran.

However, the President warned that if a deal not reached shortly, the U.S. will "conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island."

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.94%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 1.61%, Germany's DAX closed up by 1.18% and France's CAC 40 ended with a gain of 0.92%. Switzerland's SMI gained 0.78%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended higher.

Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Türkiye closed weak.

In the UK market, Burberry Group, LSEG, Centrica, British Land, Land Securities, SSE, Experian, Relx, BAE Systems, Severn Trent, Admiral Group and BP gained 3%-4.5%.

Rio Tinto gained about 3.5%. The mining giant said operations at three of its four Pilbara iron ore port terminals have resumed after Tropical Cyclone Narelle passed over Western Australia's Pilbara region.

National Grid, Glencore, AstraZeneca, United Utilities, Haleon, Pearson and AutoTrader Group were among the several other notable gainers.

Antofagasta drifted down 3.2%. IAG, Airtel Africa, Lion Finance Group, Reckitt Benckiser and Smiths Group lost 1%-2%.

In the German market, RWE, Scout24, Hannover RE, Vonovia, Deutsche Boerse, Rheinmetall, SAP, Munich RE, Symrise, E.ON, Merck, Beirsdorf, Bayer, Brenntag and Fresenius gained 2%-3.5%.

Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, Qiagen, BASF, Gea Group, Deutsche Post and Adidas also posted strong gains.

Siemens Energy and Commerzbank shed about 2.7% and 1.2%, respectively. Continental also ended notably lower.

In the French market, Engie, Teleperformance, TotalEnergies, Thales, Kering, Edenred and Danone gained 3%-4%.

Stellantis, Unibail Rodamco, AXA, Pernod Ricard, LVMH, Dassault Systemes, Air Liquide, Publicis Group, Carrefour, Veolia Environment, Capgemini, BureauVeritas, Orange and EssilorLuxottica also closed notably higher.

STMicroelectronics, Societe Generale, Schneider Electric, Accor, Safran, ArcelorMittal and Airbus ended weak.

In economic news, Germany's inflation accelerated in March as energy prices increased for the first time since late 2023 due to the Iran war, preliminary data from Destatis showed.

The consumer price index rose 2.7% year-on-year in March, faster than February's 1.9% gain. The rate came in line with expectations.

A report from the European Commission showed the Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped to 96.6 in March, down from a revised 98.2 in February and missing market forecasts of 96.8.

Euro Area consumer confidence was confirmed at -16.3 in March, the lowest since October 2023, down from -12.3 in the prior month.

In economic news, net mortgage approvals for house purchases in the UK, which is an indicator of future borrowing, increased to 62,600 in February from 60,200 in January, above market expectations of 61,300.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Talanax
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Parker Hannifin

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

16:15 UBS Logo Regenerative Energie: Die Wende läuft
09:35 Lage in Nahost weiter unklar
09:31 Marktüberblick: Evonik Industries gesucht
08:52 BioNTech im Umbruch
26.03.26 Julius Bär: 18.02% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Swiss Re AG, VAT Group AG
25.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch
24.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’146.16 19.64 BWLSFU
Short 13’408.54 13.81 BI8SQU
Short 13’907.68 8.92 BX0SPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’668.67 30.03.2026 17:30:34
Long 12’114.01 19.64 SZHBKU
Long 11’825.87 13.66 SQOB2U
Long 11’327.43 8.85 B1PS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Buffetts Öl-Wette geht auf: Berkshire-Milliarden durch Iran-Krise
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 13: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Iran-Krieg eskaliert weiter: SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend im Minus -- Nikkei sackt ab
Analysten-Check: So viel geht noch bei der Siemens Energy-Aktie
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Citigroup tritt auf die Krypto-Bremse: Warum die Wall Street bei Bitcoin jetzt zögert
Idorsia-Aktie springt an: Forschungsfortschritt bei Kindern mit Schlafstörungen erzielt
KI-Aktien im Check: Wer liefert 2026 die höchste Rendite - NVIDIA, Alphabet oder Broadcom?
Aluminiumpreis hebt ab: Jetzt bei Aktien von Alcoa, Rio Tinto & Co. einsteigen?

Top-Rankings

KW 13: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 13: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 13: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.