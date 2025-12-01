Major European Markets Close Lower On Weak Data, Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed broadly lower on Monday, due largely to profit taking after recent gains, and data showing contraction in manufacturing activity in major European economies.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down by 0.2%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 drifted lower by 0.18%, Germany's DAX ended down 1.04%, and France's CAC 40 settled with a loss of 0.4%, while Switzerland's SMI finished with a gain of 0.13%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden ended weak.

Austria, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain and Turkiye closed higher, while Finland and Portugal settled flat.

In the German market, Deutsche Boerse, Infineon, Siemens Energy, MTU Aero Engines and Rheinmetall lost 2 to 2.6%. Fresenius, Heidelberg Materials, Vonovia, Scout24, Daimler Truck Holding and Siemens also ended notably lower.

Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, BMW, Deutsche Post and Zalando gained 1.4 to 1.8%.

In the French market, Airbus ended lower by nearly 6% on reports the aircraft maker has recalled thousands of its A320 family aircraft due to potential failures in the ELAC control system caused by powerful solar flares..

Bureau Veritas, Thales, Safran, Legrand and Dassault Systemes lost 1 to 2.5%.

In the UK market, Melrose Industries tumbled 4.7% after naming Ross McCluskey as its new CFO.

3i Group ended 3.7% down. Rolls-Royce Holdings, Babcock International, BAE Systems, BT Group, Aviva, Vodafone Group, Centrica, WPP, Barratt Redrow, Informa and Metlen Energy & Metals lost 1 to 3%.

EasyJet ended lower by about 1.1% after announcing it has completed software updates on its A320 aircraft family over the weekend.

Data from S&P Global showed theUK Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.2 in November 2025 from 49.7 in October, confirming preliminary estimates and marking the first reading above the neutral 50.0 level since September 2024. Output expanded for the second consecutive month, supported by stronger domestic demand and a softer decline in export orders, while new orders stabilised following a 13-month contraction.

Business optimism rose to a nine-month high, with 56% of manufacturers expecting higher output over the next year, the data showed.

Data from S&P Global showed Germany's manufacturing activity shrank the most in nine months in November with a notable fall in new orders. The HCOB final PMI slid to 48.2 from 49.6 in the previous month. The reading was below the flash estimate of 48.4.

The decline was largely driven by a renewed fall in new orders, which reversed the six gains in eight months seen in October, recording the steepest drop since January amid ongoing customer uncertainty and weaker overseas demand.

Data from S&P Global showed France's manufacturing activity shrank as many companies held back investment due to political uncertainty. France's final factory PMI also dropped to a nine-month low of 47.8, in line with flash estimate, from 48.8 in the prior month.

Eurozone manufacturing activity weakened in November as new orders decreased signalling fresh headwinds to demand, final survey data from S&P Global showed.

The HCOB manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.6 from 50.0 in October. The flash reading was 49.7.

The score signaled a renewed deterioration in manufacturing conditions across the single currency union. Although the decline was the most pronounced since June, it was only marginal.