Top News
Analysten uneins über Tesla-Aktie: Rückblick auf die Magnificent 7 und Chancen 2026
Treffen von Trump und Selenskyj: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS in Rot
Deutsche Bank-Aktie fällt: Störung des Onlinebankings
Rekord-Auftragsbuch bei Electro Optic Systems: EOS-Aktie im Fokus der Analysten
DroneShield-Aktie im Fokus: Strategischer Millionen-Auftrag zum Quartalsabschluss
29.12.2025 18:17:10

Major European Markets Close Flat

(RTTNews) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday with investors mostly staying cautious amid a lack of data. Defense stocks were under pressure amid signs of a positive progress in Ukraine peace talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump said a Ukraine peace deal is "getting a lot closer" although territorial issues remain unsolved.

Also, with the German market to close early on Tuesday and remain shut on Thursday and Friday for New Year holidays, and the market in France to have a short session on Wednesday and a holiday on Thursday, traders were reluctant to make big moves, and trading volumes remained thin once again. All the markets in the region will be closed on Thursday for New Year's Day.

The major indexs closed roughly flat. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged lower by 0.04%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 crept up 0.05% and 0.1%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.02% down, while the pan European Stoxx 600 settled 0.09% up.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden ended higher.

Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Russia and Turkiye closed weak, while Austria, Ireland and Portugal ended flat.

In the UK market, Land Securities and Convatec Group climbed 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Airtel Africa, British Land, Mondi, Segro, Entain, JD Sports Fashion and Experian gained 1 to 2%.

Endeavour Mining fell 4%. Babcock International ended nearly 3% down, while St. James's Place, Pershing Square Holdings, British American Tobacco, Anglo American Plc., Intercontinental Hotels Group, BT Group and Halma lost 1 to 2%.

In the German market, Adidas moved up nearly 2.5% and Continental gained 2.3%. Zalando, Bayer, BASF, Mercedes-Benz, Merck, Brenntag, Vonovia and Deutsche Telekom closed up by 1 to 1.5%.

Deutsche Bank and Rheinmetall fell 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively. Commerzbank, Volkswagen, MTU Aero Engines and Allianz also closed weak.

In the French market, Publicis Groupe, Veolia Environment, Michelin, Orange, Sanofi, TotalEnergies, Engie, ArcelorMittal and Carrefour moved higher.

Safran, Renault, Kering, AXA and Thales closed lower by 0.6 to 1.4%.

In economic news, the number of people registered as unemployed in mainland France declined by 21,500 in November 2025 to 3.129 million, following two consecutive periods of sharp increases. In October, jobless claims stood at 3.151 million, a seven-month high.

On year-on-year basis, the total number of registered unemployed increased by 197,300 compared to November 2024.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

