04.07.2019 22:40:00

Major breakthrough to optimize the success of in vitro fertilization

Clinique ovo reports a major breakthrough for women with an indication of in vitro fertilization.

Logo: clinique ovo (CNW Group/Clinique ovo)

MONTREAL, July 4, 2019 After several years of development, clinique ovo launches on the market a new endometrial receptivity test: adhesio RT.

In adjunction to the conventional Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), this test enables a personalized embryo transfer by identifying the propitious moment where the woman's endometrium is receptive. adhesio RT was driven by an original scientific approach by employing materno-fetal dialog and thus increasing pregnancy potential after an embryo transfer. This test allows physicians to determine the precise moment when the woman is best suited to receive the embryo so that it can implant in the uterus.

This medical advancement was possible thanks to the Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP) of the National Research Council of Canada (NRC).

The adhesio RT test made its debut in front of a packed auditorium at the annual meeting of the ESHRE (European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology) in Vienna on June 25th 2019, by Dr Jacques Kadoch co-founder of Clinique ovo and medical director of ovo r&d. His presentation aroused much interest amongst the entire scientific committee.

'Embryo implantation in the endometrium remains the most misunderstood portion of fertility. Consequently, the adhesio RT test is a major achievement of our scientific team that will undoubtedly optimize chances of success in in vitro fertilization' explains Dr Kadoch.

About clinique ovo:
Since its inception in 2003, clinique ovo has offered its services to more than 89 000 patients in fertility, prenatal screening, preservation of umbilical cord blood or more generally, in women's health. Since 2007, all research activities are structured by the ovo r&d department.

Today, clinique ovo launches on the market a new endometrial receptivity test adhesio RT, which adds to the numerous tests already offered at the clinic.

For more information: www.cliniqueovo.com

 

Logo: adhesio RT (CNW Group/Clinique ovo)

SOURCE Clinique ovo

