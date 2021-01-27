SMI 10’904 -0.6%  SPI 13’537 -0.6%  Dow 30’595 -1.1%  DAX 13’620 -1.8%  Euro 1.0761 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’536 -1.6%  Gold 1’846 -0.3%  Bitcoin 26’501 -8.2%  Dollar 0.8880 0.1%  Öl 56.1 -0.1% 
27.01.2021 19:30:00

Major auction of agricultural land with development potential set for February 25

MILAN, Mich., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 1,436 acres of productive farmland in southeast Michigan will be offered at auction, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company marketing the property and conducting the auction.

The land, with 1,249 tillable acres, is located in Monroe and Washtenaw counties near Dundee and Milan, just northwest of Toledo, Ohio. It will be offered in 26 tracts, ranging in size from 13 acres to 97 acres.

"While most of the tracts are predominantly productive tillable land, the auction also includes wooded areas for hunting," said R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company.

"Buyers of these tracts will have farming rights for 2021. This land includes several farms that are excellent for investors, and some of the land has development potential with rail access. As in all Schrader auctions, bidders will be able to bid on just the land they need, whether that is just a few acres or the entire offering," said Roger Diehm, also of Schrader.

Live bidding will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 25, at The Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee, Ohio. Online bidding will be available by making arrangements a week in advance by calling 800-451-2709.

Schrader personnel will be available to provide detailed information and accommodate inspections Monday, February 1; Wednesday, February 10; and Wednesday, February 24. Details on inspections or the auction are available by calling Schrader or visiting www.schraderauction.com.

Farm equipment and personal property will be offered in a timed online auction beginning February 23. Lots and details may be accessed via the web site.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

For more information:
Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-auction-of-agricultural-land-with-development-potential-set-for-february-25-301216527.html

SOURCE Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 505.80
4.68 %
Alcon 66.66
0.60 %
Nestle 103.82
0.45 %
Givaudan 3’719.00
-0.21 %
Zurich Insur Gr 366.70
-0.27 %
Swiss Life Hldg 414.90
-1.45 %
LafargeHolcim 48.55
-1.68 %
Sika 243.50
-1.70 %
CS Group 11.80
-1.71 %
Lonza Grp 589.60
-1.73 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:49
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
15:45
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:09
SMI kämpft mit 11.000er-Marke
26.01.21
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV
26.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lyft Inc
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie fällt: Novartis traut sich nach Coronajahr 2021 leichtes Wachstum zu - CEO Narasimhan verdient 2020 mehr
UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS steigert Gewinn im Pandemiejahr 2020 deutlich - CEO äussert sich zu ING
Lonza-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Lonza steigert Gewinn deutlich - Auswahl an möglichen LSI-Käufern werden ermittelt
US-Börsen gehen kaum bewegt aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet den Handel in Grün -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Minus
Microsoft kann mit starken Zahlen überzeugen - Microsoft-Aktie profitiert
SMI geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX sackt bis zum Handelsende ab -- Asiens Märkte letztlich überwiegend etwas fester
Beyond Meat-Aktie +19%: Pepsi und Beyond Meat tun sich zusammen
Regeneron-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche-Partner Regeneron berichtet über positive Ergebnisse in Corona-Studie
Wisekey-Aktie springt nach oben: Wisekey vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft mit Arago und Neoris
Tesla-Aktie schliesst fester: BMW und Tesla an zweitem EU-Batterieprojekt beteiligt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX sackt bis zum Handelsende ab -- Asiens Märkte letztlich überwiegend etwas fester
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte mit negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte am Mittwoch herbe Verluste. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten vorwiegend etwas zulegen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit