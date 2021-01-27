Major auction of agricultural land with development potential set for February 25

MILAN, Mich., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 1,436 acres of productive farmland in southeast Michigan will be offered at auction, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company marketing the property and conducting the auction.

The land, with 1,249 tillable acres, is located in Monroe and Washtenaw counties near Dundee and Milan, just northwest of Toledo, Ohio. It will be offered in 26 tracts, ranging in size from 13 acres to 97 acres.

"While most of the tracts are predominantly productive tillable land, the auction also includes wooded areas for hunting," said R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company.

"Buyers of these tracts will have farming rights for 2021. This land includes several farms that are excellent for investors, and some of the land has development potential with rail access. As in all Schrader auctions, bidders will be able to bid on just the land they need, whether that is just a few acres or the entire offering," said Roger Diehm, also of Schrader.

Live bidding will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 25, at The Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee, Ohio. Online bidding will be available by making arrangements a week in advance by calling 800-451-2709.

Schrader personnel will be available to provide detailed information and accommodate inspections Monday, February 1; Wednesday, February 10; and Wednesday, February 24. Details on inspections or the auction are available by calling Schrader or visiting www.schraderauction.com .

Farm equipment and personal property will be offered in a timed online auction beginning February 23. Lots and details may be accessed via the web site.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

