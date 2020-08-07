Major Adam DeMarco Joins the Council on American Security

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Guard officer Major Adam DeMarco has joined the Council on American Security's Board of Advisors. In appearing before Congress last week, Major DeMarco invoked the Military Whistleblower Protection Act, Title 10 U.S.C. § 1034 (MWPA), testifying that peaceful demonstrators were subjected to excessive force in Lafayette Square.

"Our president tarnishes the reputation of the men and women who have served this nation for over 12 generations; heignores the intelligence hard-earned by career patriots; heuses our military as political props for his campaign; and he weakens the very alliances that we have championed as leaders of the free world," DeMarco said upon joining the Council on American Security (CAMSEC).

DeMarco continued, "Since the founding of these United States, we have endured every type of challenge imaginable - from wars at home and abroad to drought and economic depression - yet, each time, we have come forward stronger with the resolve to continue forging a more perfect union embodying the motto on our Great Seal E pluribus unum. The Americans who have led that march forward paid the price in blood, sweat, and tears on hallowed ground in places like Gettysburg, Normandy, and Selma. Our first President was a man who refused to be an authoritarian ruler and a leader who honored service before self. But today we find ourselves confronting a new challenge: a President who would see the national motto changed to Ante omnia, Trump - Above all, Trump."

"Major DeMarco brings a unique, hands-on perspective to the CAMSEC leadership team. We all swore an oath to defend our nation, not a party, or person. America's future security demands informed, cogent leadership - traits sadly lacking in the Commander in Chief," said Council President LCDR Greg Keeley, USN (ret).

Major DeMarco joins military and national security veterans including LTGEN Russel Honoré, USA (ret); GEN Wesley Clark, USA (ret); John Sipher (CIA Senior Service); and former Director of ICE and DHS John Sandweg on the CAMSEC Board.

What is the Council on American Security?

CAMSEC is non-partisan and our members are drawn from the military, intelligence, and domestic security agencies. They come from every rank and background and answered the call to serve this country. We abide by our oath to defend the country and our Constitution. The Council on American Security's mission is to defend the Constitution while restoring the reputation of America's military and intelligence services.

More information here: www.camsec.org

For Media Bookings: info@camsec.org

Twitter: @CallSignCAMSEC

Facebook: Council on American Security

Contact:

LCDR Greg Keeley, USN (ret)

info@camsec.org / 205-305-7746

Military information and references do not imply endorsement by the Department of Defense or National Guard.

PAID FOR BY THE COUNCIL ON AMERICAN SECURITY. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee. www.camsec.org

Related Images

council-on-american-security.jpg

Council on American Security

Council on American Security (CAMSEC) Logo

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-adam-demarco-joins-the-council-on-american-security-301108212.html

SOURCE Council on American Security