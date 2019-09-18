Majestic Steel USA celebrates its 40th Anniversary

CLEVELAND, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Majestic Steel USA celebrates 40 years of the "Majestic Experience", an experience founded on a culture of innovation. Forty years ago that philosophy was developed by Dennis Leebow in his vision of what a steel service center could be.

Following in his father's footsteps Todd Leebow, CEO & President, is still redefining what innovation in the steel industry looks like. His energy has motivated Majestic Steel USA to transform the future of steel while honoring the tradition of the industry and the people who work in it.

Majestic Steel's culture is not just limited to its associates. It's because of their customers that the organization can have the impact that it does. In August, associates celebrated the anniversary by giving back to their communities and volunteering over 1,040 hours through a companywide initiative.

Majestic Steel is afforded the ability to give back because of its customer base and is seeking to return that favor through a groundbreaking digital suite. Mobile apps like MHub, a customer portal, and Unravel, a flexible steel calculator, were designed as a way to reimagine steel buying and thank Majestic Steel's customer base.

These have led to massive growth within the organization. In 1979, Majestic Steel's sole location was Cleveland, OH. Within the last few years, they've expanded to locations in Houston and Grand Prairie, TX, Atlanta, GA, and Miami and Tampa, FL.

Without the customers that trust in who Majestic Steel USA is and what they do, their goal of creating a more innovative steel industry cannot be realized. It is with gratitude for their customers that the organization has celebrated this last year.

Majestic Steel is positioning themselves as the catalyst to bring the steel industry into the modern era through their culture of innovation and focus on customer service. In doing that they constantly redefine what it means to be a steel service center, just as Dennis Leebow did forty years ago. If the last forty years are any indication of what the future holds, there is much more passion, development and success in Majestic Steel's future, in large part because of the relationships the organization has created.

About Majestic Steel USA

Majestic Steel USA is a steel service center headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Majestic Steel stocks, processes and ships to over 3,000 customers across the United States. Additional information regarding Majestic Steel USA can be found at www.majesticsteel.com.

