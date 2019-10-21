MaintenX International Brings Home New Ideas from X/SPECS 2019

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MaintenX, one of the nation's largest self-performing facility maintenance providers, has returned from X/SPECS 2019. MaintenX sponsored the 3-day invitation-only event, which brought together design, construction and facility leaders from across the country in Orlando, Fla., to help educate, inspire and share best practices. The event focused on the evolution of physical stores and the role that innovation plays in transforming the customer experience.

"The ability to meet one-on-one with industry peers and discuss their current and future service requirements is invaluable for our organization," said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX's VP of Business Development. "MaintenX takes pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction and superior service. One way we ensure our team continues to provide world-class service is by listening to our clients and future customers."

X/SPECS highlights the unique challenges faced by the retail industry when it comes to their physical space. From solutions that revolutionize the in-store experience to reducing building inefficiencies, attendees have a chance to find innovative solutions to their construction, operation and maintenance challenges.

MaintenX team members learned about the power of connecting directly with customers, both in person and electronically. They also gained understanding of the importance for facility managers to help tailoring in-store experiences for customers to drive sales and success.

"Because of advances in technology and the diversification of retail, consumers have more power now than ever before," said Schaphorst. "This conference provided attendees with frameworks to understand this new environment and meet consumers where they are."

MaintenX has been offering best-in-class preventive and reactive maintenance solutions to facility managers from coast to coast for more than 40 years. To learn more about MaintenX and variety of services they provide, visit http://www.maintenx.com.

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:

MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For more than 40 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.

