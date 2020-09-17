17.09.2020 15:37:00

Maintain Flexibility in your Workflow without Compromising Quality - Cryopreserved Leukopaks

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllCells, the leading provider of primary cells supporting biomedical research and commercialization of pharmacological and cellular therapies, announced today the addition of Cryopreserved Leukopaks to their extensive product portfolio. Get the quality of fresh cells with the convenience of cryopreserved cells with this new product offering. 

Benefits include:

  • High-Quality Primary Cells: Superior total nucleated cell count (TNC) and cell viability due to on-site processing facilities, which mitigate loss of fidelity prior to cryopreservation.
  • State-of-the-Art Cryopreservation: Cells are cryopreserved using GE Healthcare's GMP-compliant VIA Freeze Quad controlled-rate freezer, which enables consistently high post-thaw recovery and viability.
  • Dependable Cold Chain Logistics: AllCells utilizes CryoPort LN2 Dry Shippers for dependable end-to-end shipping logistics.
  • Flexibility: Cryopreserved cells give you the flexibility to do experiments on your schedule without waiting on delivery of fresh cells.

    • "The launch of AllCells cryopreserved leukopaks provides us with a strong position in large and growing market, and will further expand our position in the research market, while providing our expansive customer base logistical flexibility, state of the art cryopreservation methods, coupled with the quality and stability they have come to expect from AllCells," said Dr. Jay Tong, Founder and CEO.

    Leukopaks, collected from peripheral blood from a single donor, are an enriched source of mononuclear cells (MNC, T cells, B cells, NK cells, and monocytes). Leukapheresis collections provide higher purity and quantity of mononuclear cells (MNCs) than buffy coat collection, which is desirable for research and clinical uses such as cell-based assays (proliferation, T cell activation, etc), cell therapy process development, biomarker discovery and more. 

    With AllCells' new Cryopreserved Leukopaks, customers have access to high-quality primary cells whenever they need them without worrying about potential delivery delays that can be associated with fresh cells.

    AllCells' Cryopreserved Leukopaks offer a key advantage with acquisition and manufacturing facilities adjacent to each other. This enables the leukapheresis material to be immediately cryopreserved to mitigate cell viability losses between collection and processing events. Additionally, AllCells utilizes a protocol optimized with GE Healthcare's GMP-compliant VIA Freeze Quad controlled-rate freezers, which is based on state-of-the-art conduction cooling. This unique method is gentle on cells, preserving cell function and viability during cryopreservation. To ensure end-to-end cold chain logistics are worry-free, AllCells ships Cryopreserved Leukopaks using CryoPort's LN2 dry shippers. These shippers maintain temperatures of < -150°C for up to 10 days eliminating temperature excursions and risk of product degradation.

    With immediate cell processing and state-of-the-art cryopreservation protocols, AllCells has removed complex logistical and technical challenges in order to safeguard product quality, providing dependable, cold chain logistics to minimize risks during shipping. You can get Cryopreserved Leukopaks with high viability and functionality to achieve flexibility in your workflow without sacrificing quality.

    MNC-rich peripheral blood is collected using continuous flow Spectra Optia® Apheresis System into ACD-A anticoagulant following a standardized protocol at our on-site, IRB-approved bi-coastal collection facilities located in Alameda, California and Quincy, Massachusetts from an extensive pool of healthy, consenting, and recallable donors. As with our other products, Cryopreserved Leukopaks upholds AllCells' strict quality standards to ensure unparalleled purity, viability, and quality. 

    About AllCells

    Founded in 1998, AllCells is a global leader in the supply and customization of biologically relevant, high quality research and clinical grade primary cells to enable drug discovery, development, and the manufacturing of cell therapies. Our bi-coastal, on-site IRB-approved state-of-the-art collection centers manage a large repository of recallable, healthy donors enabling orders to be fulfilled in the shortest time in the industry. Leveraging deep scientific expertise in the industry, the AllCells team is dedicated to delivering the highest quality cells and working with customers to produce customized products as needed. AllCells – Quality Cells for Quality Science

    To learn more about our product offerings and made-to-order custom services, please visit www.allcells.com

    Name of Press Contact: Valerie Goodwin, Chief Revenue Officer
    Phone: 510-726-2700
    Email: marketing@allcells.com

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maintain-flexibility-in-your-workflow-without-compromising-quality--cryopreserved-leukopaks-301132750.html

    SOURCE AllCells, LLC

