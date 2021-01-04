SMI 10’721 0.2%  SPI 13’377 0.4%  Dow 30’101 -1.7%  DAX 13’727 0.1%  Euro 1.0795 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’564 0.3%  Gold 1’941 2.2%  Bitcoin 27’975 -3.6%  Dollar 0.8812 -0.2%  Öl 51.0 -1.5% 
04.01.2021 20:33:00

Maine Specialty Food and Home Goods Producer, Stonewall Kitchen, Announces Its 2021 January Product Launch

YORK, Maine, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning specialty food and home goods producer, Stonewall Kitchen, announces its 2021 January Product Launch with 28 new products. This year's lineup includes a new Organic Coffee Infused Maple Syrup, a Triple Chocolate Chewy Cookie Mix, Tangerine Strawberry Marmalade, a Bolognese Sauce as well as new flavors in the aioli category and various dressings. Napa Valley Naturals is introducing a new category of infused extra virgin olive oil. Stonewall Home expands its line with four new fragrances, Fresh Cucumber, Papaya & Melon, Ocean Dunes and Lemon Meringue, while Village Candle introduces two fragrances for its Gentlemen's Collection as well as four fragrances for its Traditions collection, including Salted Caramel Latte. Vermont Village will launch two new sipping vinegars: Orange Cinnamon and Maple & Honey as well as a new line of Apple Cider Vinegar Spritzers later this spring.

"We had a blast with this launch," states Vice President of Marketing and DTC Sales, Janine Somers. "We continue to expand each of our brands by introducing new, innovative products that our guests will love! One particular line we are incredibly excited for is our new Vermont Village Organic AVC+ Spritzers. These are a new take on apple cider vinegar that tastes great with all the benefits that you already love from ACV and will be available in early Spring. Additionally, we're growing the Napa Valley Naturals brand with three new extra virgin olive oils: Basil-Infused, Garlic-Infused and Lemon-Infused. Over the past few years our aioli category has been on fire! People love them! We're thrilled to add a garden-inspired Rosemary Aioli, Everything Aioli and a Garlic & Avocado Oil Aioli. Always thinking of new trends, we're launching a Coffee Infused Maple Syrup that's delicious on your morning plate of pancakes or waffles, drizzled on top of vanilla ice cream or you can add it to your coffee for an extra flavorful cup!"

The January 2021 Product Launch Includes: 

  • Stonewall Kitchen
    • Spreads: Tangerine Strawberry Marmalade
    • Aioli: Rosemary, Everything, Garlic & Avocado Oil
    • Dressings: Basil Garlic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressings, Creamy Avocado Cilantro Dressing
    • Sauce: Bolognese Sauce
    • Vinegar: Rosé Wine Vinegar
    • Baking Mix: Triple Chocolate Chewy Cookie Mix
    • Syrup: Coffee Infused Maple Syrup (Organic)
    • Fine Home Keeping: Tea & Honey (lotion, hand soap, candle)
  • Stonewall Home: Lemon Meringue, Fresh Cucumber, Papaya & Melon, Ocean Dunes
  • Vermont Village: Orange Cinnamon Sipping Vinegar, Maple & Honey Sipping Vinegar, new line of Organic ACV+ Spritzers: Antiox, Immunity, Focus
  • Napa Valley Naturals: Basil-Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Organic), Lemon-Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Organic), Garlic-Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Organic)
  • Village Candle: Black Oak (Gentlemen's Collection), Silver  Birch & Cedar (Gentlemen's Collection), Strawberry Pound Cake (Traditions), Peach Bellini (Traditions), Soleil All Day (Traditions), Salted Caramel Latte (Traditions) 

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers' markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service.  Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty foods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 8,700 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in York, Maine; 10 Stonewall Kitchen retail Company Stores throughout New England; and one Village Candle retail Company Store in North Conway, NH. As the winner of 31 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

Image Enclosed: Stonewall Kitchen January 2021 Product Launch

For all media inquiries, please contact Margaux Maertens, mmaertens@stonewallkitchen.com

