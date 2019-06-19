MainConcept Officially Releases 2GO Product Line, Solving Typical Production Workflow Challenges

AACHEN, Germany, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MainConcept®, a leading provider of codec and streaming technology, today announced that they have officially released their new state-of-the-art product line 2GO. Each MainConcept 2GO module is a single, ready-to-use product within a Docker container that allows fast integration, high scalability and flexible deployment for self-managed broadcast workflows or OTT services on-premise or in the cloud.

Today's production workflows are heterogeneous installations, i.e. running on local server farms, in the cloud or as hybrid solutions. No standard software fits all possible requirements for data transfer, platform integration, scalability, user interface or codec and streaming features. Thus, creating an optimized broadcast workflow is a challenge. MainConcept 2GO's containerized microservice modules are building blocks with the perfect balance between flexible usage and fast integration in your broadcast production environment or service. Bundled in an isolated container each 2GO product is safe to run, easy to deploy, scale and ready-to-use.

For the official launch of MainConcept 2GO (MC2GO), customers can download free trial versions of various use-cases including OTT file and live encoding to Apple HLS and MPEG-DASH, transcoding to professional camcorder formats from Sony and Panasonic, Canon XF-HEVC conversion, proxy file generation, as well as AAC and Dolby audio conversion. The list of enabled products is constantly growing.

"MainConcept's Codec and Streaming SDKs are integrated in most of today's professional broadcast applications. We are now bringing these technologies to the next level by providing ready-to-use microservice modules for the fastest and most flexible integration in broadcast workflows and OTT services," said Thomas Kramer, VP Product Management for MainConcept. "The easy usage and scalable deployment of MC2GO - leveraging standard container management tools - does not require any programming skills. Even better, MC2GO is fast to download, install and license."

For more information about MainConcept 2GO as well as free trials, please visit https://www.mainconcept.com/microservices/mc2go-overview.html

About MainConcept

MainConcept is a leading provider of video codec technology, ranging in offerings from software development kits, microservice modules and transcoding applications serving professional video production, multimedia, broadcast, digital signage, medical, and security industries. Our engineering and development teams focus solely on creating encoding and decoding components for video and audio content, enabling us to provide best of breed solutions to our customers. In addition to outstanding products, our attention to detail and devotion to customer support and satisfaction is geared to not only meet but exceed the expectations of even the most demanding customers. For more information about MainConcept, visit www.mainconcept.com.

