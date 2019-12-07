MAIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Soterius, Inc. As Its Trusted Partner

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soterius, Inc., an outsourced service provider with a focus on global safety, medical affairs, regulatory, and technology-enabled solutions, announced that MAIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MAIA), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on development and marketing of innovative and niche generic products has chosen Soterius and its partners in Europe, to support their regulatory strategy and operations for filings in Europe.

"The team at Soterius was responsive and their depth of knowledge and expertise was apparent right from our initial discussions about the project," said Bikram Malik, Operations, MAIA. "As MAIA grows its footprint outside of the United States, we are thrilled to work with Suneet Walia and his team at Soterius assisting and directing our regulatory strategy ex-US."

"We are delighted to support MAIA in what is a very important project that should mark their entry into the European market," said Suneet Walia, CEO of Soterius. "Our strength comes from our singular focus on ensuring we consistently exceed our customer's expectations by collaborating at all levels to deliver relevant, timely, and cost-effective solutions."

Soterius supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies through the entire drug development, approval, and commercialization process to achieve their objectives of comprehensive, cost-effective outsourcing, with a very high degree of collaboration that provides operational visibility, compliance, and cost savings.

In addition to providing outsourced Regulatory Affairs services, Soterius is a trusted name in the industry for providing integrated Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance, Medical Affairs and Medical Writing services. Soterius has developed a significant intellectual property by streamlining processes and acquiring technology assets that result in outstanding improvements in data accuracy & consistency leading to a significant reduction in the cost of operations and oversight.

About MAIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MAIA Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company that identifies, develops, manufactures and markets innovative and niche hospital products. It specializes in Injectables, Niche Generic, Diagnostics, Hormones, Oncology, Steroids, and Controlled/Sustained Release. MAIA Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Soterius, Inc.

Soterius provides global safety, medical affairs, regulatory, and technology-enabled solutions and services to clients in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Soterius founders and partners have years of experience in building thriving people and customer focused organizations, that care deeply about people, compliance, and patient outcomes. Soterius is headquartered in Princeton, NJ and has operations in Europe and Asia.

