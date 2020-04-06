06.04.2020 15:19:00

MAI Construction, Inc. Completes 4-Phase Project for Novo Nordisk in Fremont, California

SAN JOSE,  Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAI Construction, Inc., a Bay Area commercial general contracting company, is pleased to announce that they have completed a 4-phase tenant renovation and expansion project for Novo Nordisk in Fremont, California.

To learn more about the extensive project for the Danish healthcare and pharmaceutical company, please check out https://maiconst.com/mai-construction-completes-novo-nordisk-ti-project/.

With a budget of $5.1 million-plus and four months to complete the work, the project included renovations to the Novo Nordisk office and collaborative spaces, break rooms, delivery areas and stem cell research and manufacturing laboratories.

Sam Sayyah, one of MAI Construction's most talented engineers, served as the project manager. He was in charge of monitoring and tracking every aspect of the Novo Nordisk project, coordinating communication and providing an interface between design, architectural, construction and Novo Nordisk personnel. 

"Under Sam's management and oversight, the first phases involved the construction of cGMP Grade B manufacturing labs. This included adding a material lift and a new canopy for the shipping and receiving area," a company spokesperson noted, adding that the quality control lab, locker rooms, CNC corridors, and two cGMP laboratories were given new finish work.

In addition, a new break area and open-office collaborative spaces were also created. The office rooms were refinished and the stair-opening concrete deck was widened and expanded to better facilitate equipment delivery to the lab spaces on the second floor. 

MAI Construction is proud to add another successful build to their resume of cutting-edge scientific facilities.

"We are eager to see what new advances and breakthroughs will come from the renovated facility and proud to have played a role in making this crucial work possible."

About MAI Construction, Inc.:

MAI Construction, Inc. is dedicated to fulfilling the complex needs of commercial construction projects within the Life Science, Office, Technology, and Education markets. Specializing in high end, fast track, and phased tenant improvements, their clients can be assured of a successful project, financially and per schedule. Their dedicated and experienced project team takes pride in knowing every detail from conception to completion. For more information, please visit http://maiconst.com/.

MAI Construction, Inc.
50 Bonaventura Drive
San Jose, CA 95134
(408) 434-9880

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mai-construction-inc-completes-4-phase-project-for-novo-nordisk-in-fremont-california-301035854.html

SOURCE MAI Construction, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 9.21
6.45 %
LafargeHolcim 36.34
5.89 %
The Swatch Grp 192.55
5.59 %
Adecco Group 37.25
5.32 %
Swiss Life Hldg 320.90
5.01 %
Roche Hldg G 325.05
0.73 %
Givaudan 3'014.00
0.63 %
Swisscom 532.00
0.04 %
Geberit 400.50
-0.37 %
SGS 2'219.00
-0.49 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
11:30
DAX-Future: Flaggen-Resistance 9.800 – 10.120 im Fokus
10:38
Vontobel: Der Fall und Aufstieg des schwarzen Goldes
10:35
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:17
SMI dürfte Erholung fortsetzen
05:44
Daily Markets: SMI – Widerstände in greifbarer Nähe / Nvidia – Käufer bleiben tonangebend
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:00
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
09:50
Schroders: Watch: Europe"s response to coronavirus assessed
03.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Volle Kriegskasse: Warren Buffett könnte fast jedes börsengelistete US-Unternehmen übernehmen
Wall Street vor grünem Start -- SMI kräftig im Plus -- DAX reisst kurzfristig 10'000er-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel mit Aufschlägen
Bargeld verpönt: Corona gibt Rückenwind für Geschäft von Wirecard & Co.
Börsenexperte über Corona-Hilfen von Fed und US-Regierung: Schlagkraft einer "Atombombe"
Nach Ausverkäufen: Top-Manager kaufen bei SMI-Unternehmen zu
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Krisenschutz: Darum ist der US-Dollar in der Coronakrise so gefragt
EMS-CHEMIE mit Gewinnwarnung - Aktie schüttelt Verluste ab
UBS hat bis jetzt Kredite von 1,8 Milliarden Franken vergeben - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SNB interveniert weiterhin am Devisenmarkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit grünem Start -- SMI kräftig im Plus -- DAX reisst kurzfristig 10'000er-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel mit Aufschlägen
An den US-Börsen kommt es am Montag zu einer Rally. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt beginnt die neue Woche mit Aufschlägen. An der japanischen Börse und in Hongkong war eine positive Tendenz zu verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB