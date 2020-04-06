MAI Construction, Inc. Completes 4-Phase Project for Novo Nordisk in Fremont, California

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAI Construction, Inc., a Bay Area commercial general contracting company, is pleased to announce that they have completed a 4-phase tenant renovation and expansion project for Novo Nordisk in Fremont, California.

To learn more about the extensive project for the Danish healthcare and pharmaceutical company, please check out https://maiconst.com/mai-construction-completes-novo-nordisk-ti-project/.

With a budget of $5.1 million-plus and four months to complete the work, the project included renovations to the Novo Nordisk office and collaborative spaces, break rooms, delivery areas and stem cell research and manufacturing laboratories.

Sam Sayyah, one of MAI Construction's most talented engineers, served as the project manager. He was in charge of monitoring and tracking every aspect of the Novo Nordisk project, coordinating communication and providing an interface between design, architectural, construction and Novo Nordisk personnel.

"Under Sam's management and oversight, the first phases involved the construction of cGMP Grade B manufacturing labs. This included adding a material lift and a new canopy for the shipping and receiving area," a company spokesperson noted, adding that the quality control lab, locker rooms, CNC corridors, and two cGMP laboratories were given new finish work.

In addition, a new break area and open-office collaborative spaces were also created. The office rooms were refinished and the stair-opening concrete deck was widened and expanded to better facilitate equipment delivery to the lab spaces on the second floor.

MAI Construction is proud to add another successful build to their resume of cutting-edge scientific facilities.

"We are eager to see what new advances and breakthroughs will come from the renovated facility and proud to have played a role in making this crucial work possible."

About MAI Construction, Inc.:

MAI Construction, Inc. is dedicated to fulfilling the complex needs of commercial construction projects within the Life Science, Office, Technology, and Education markets. Specializing in high end, fast track, and phased tenant improvements, their clients can be assured of a successful project, financially and per schedule. Their dedicated and experienced project team takes pride in knowing every detail from conception to completion. For more information, please visit http://maiconst.com/.

MAI Construction, Inc.

50 Bonaventura Drive

San Jose, CA 95134

(408) 434-9880

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mai-construction-inc-completes-4-phase-project-for-novo-nordisk-in-fremont-california-301035854.html

SOURCE MAI Construction, Inc.