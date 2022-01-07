SMI 12’791 0.0%  SPI 16’282 -0.1%  Dow 36’236 -0.5%  DAX 15’967 -0.5%  Euro 1.0426 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’310 -0.3%  Gold 1’791 0.1%  Bitcoin 38’368 -3.5%  Dollar 0.9228 0.1%  Öl 82.7 0.9% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
Maha Energy AB Aktie [Valor: 32778030 / ISIN: SE0008374383]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.01.2022 14:30:00

Maha Energy Announce Final Board Approval of the 2022 Capital Plan and Budget

Maha Energy AB
12.12 SEK 1.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Board of Maha Energy AB (publ) ("Maha” or the "Company”) has approved the 2022 Capital Plan detailed in the press release dated 30 December 2021. The 2022 Capital Plan aims to invest USD 47 million on various drilling and construction projects in Brazil, USA and Oman. The Capital Plan is to be funded through operating cash and proceeds from the 2021 financing. The Company estimates its Corporate operating costs for 2022 (including oil transportation costs) to range between $10 and $13 per BOE based on the annual average production range of 4,000 - 5,000 BOEPD.

Jonas Lindvall CEO of Maha said: "2022 is shaping up to be a transformational year for Maha. We look forward to starting drilling and well testing operations in Oman and at the same time, transitioning the Tie field in Brazil from the development drilling phase towards the final phases of the waterflood implementation.”

This information is such information that Maha Energy AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, 14:30 CET on 7 January, 2022.

For more information, please contact:        
Jonas Lindvall (CEO)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11        
jonas@mahaenergy.ca

Victoria Berg (Investor Relations)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11      
victoria@mahaenergy.ca

About Maha
Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha operates four oil fields: Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil, Powder River (LAK Ranch) and Illinois Basin in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca

Attachment


﻿

Nachrichten zu Maha Energy AB (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Maha Energy AB (A)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kann man Strukturierte Produkte mit Kryptowährungen vergleichen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erklärt Dominique Böhler warum Anleger in beiden Produktarten risikobewusst bzw risikoaffin sein sollten und welche Chancen in Strukturierten Produkten, aber auch Aktien und Kryptowährungen stecken.

Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Kryptowährungen oder Hebelprodukte | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:28 Vontobel: Stimmen Sie für uns ab: Swiss Derivative Awards 2022
09:22 Marktüberblick: Zinsentwicklung weiter im Fokus
08:15 Siemens punktet mit Zugsparte – Aktie am Rekordhoch
07:14 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Rücklauf zum 10er-EMA / EUR/USD – Unterstützungslinie hält bisher
06.01.22 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Kryptowährungen oder Hebelprodukte | BX Swiss TV
04.01.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Nikkei 225 Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Swiss Market® Index
23.12.21 Anleger schon in Fest-Stimmung?
20.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie schlussendlich kräftig im Plus: Relief gibt Update zu hängiger Klage gegen NeuroRx
Fed-Protokoll belastet: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen letzlich uneinheitlich
Novartis-Aktie schliesst fester: Novartis kooperiert mit Alnylam bei Lebertherapien
Glassnode sieht Umverteilung bei Bitcoins - Bullishes Signal?
Alte Bitcoin-Wallets reaktiviert: Kehren die Bitcoin-Wale zurück?
Im Sog der Finanzmärkte: Bitcoin fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Wochen
SMI vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht stabil -- DAX bleibt im Minus -- Börsen in Asien letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Holcim-Aktie leichter: Holcim will Betonbeläge zum Aufladen von Elektrofahrzeugen entwickeln
Bossard-Aktie bricht eine Woche vor Umsatzpublikation ein
ObsEva-Aktie dreht deutlich ins Minus: ObsEva erzielt mit Linzagolix in Phase-III-Studie gesteckte Ziele

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit