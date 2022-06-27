Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’907 0.8%  SPI 14’046 0.7%  Dow 31’438 -0.2%  DAX 13’186 0.5%  Euro 1.0118 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’539 0.2%  Gold 1’823 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20’004 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9562 -0.1%  Öl 115.3 1.9% 
1 Aktie gratis
Maha Energy AB Aktie [Valor: 32778030 / ISIN: SE0008374383]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.06.2022 22:30:00

Maha Energy AB announce commencement of succession planning for Maha Energy AB CEO, Jonas Lindvall

Maha Energy AB
16.17 SEK -1.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Maha Energy AB (publ) ("Maha” or the "Company”) announce that after 10 years at the helm of the Company, Jonas Lindvall has decided to step down as the CEO of Maha Energy. The Board will action it’s succession planning and Mr Lindvall will remain as the CEO until the Board completes its work.

Jonas Lindvall co-founded Maha Energy at the end of 2012. During his tenure, he has grown the production to 4,580 BOEPD and accumulated several quality assets with lots of room for near term organic growth. The Company started with a single employee and a single asset in early 2013, and has now grown to over 85 full time employees operating five assets in three countries.  Maha Energy AB debuted on Stockholm First North Growth Market during the summer of 2016 and since 2020 it has been listed on the Nasdaq main market in Stockholm.

Jonas Lindvall, CEO of Maha Energy said: "It has been a fantastic 10 years to build Maha Energy from nothing. It is time for me to pass the baton to someone new who shares my passion and energy for the Company. I look forward to spending more time with my family in the new year.”

Harald Pousette, chairman of the Board said: "Whilst we are sorry that Jonas will step down as the CEO of Maha, we respect his decision. Maha has undergone tremendeous growth under his leadership, and the Company is well set for continued future growth with the platform of quality assets we have accumulated.”

Miscellaneous
This information is such information as Maha Energy AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, 22:30 CET on June 27, 2022.

For more information, please contact:                    
Jonas Lindvall (CEO)
Tel: +1 403 454 7560        
Email: jonas@mahaenergy.ca

Victoria Berg (Investor Relations)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11
Email: victoria@mahaenergy.ca

About Maha
Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha operates four oil fields: Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil, Powder River (LAK Ranch) and Illinois Basin in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca

Attachment


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Maha Energy AB (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Maha Energy AB (A)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV

Wird es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch geben? Diese Frage sollte man sich laut Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management bei Dr.Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG durchaus stellen. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Marco Ludescher die Auswirkungen der Inflation auf die Aktienmärkte und erklärt worauf Anleger sich vorbereiten sollten.

Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:45 Lufthansa cancelt weitere Flüge – Aktie im Tiefflug
10:11 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
09:59 SMI mit kräftiger Gegenbewegung
09:58 Marktüberblick: Zalando unter Druck
09:08 Fragile Börsenlage hält an
24.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
24.06.22 Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV
21.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen- u.a. mit 16.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10’950.00 17.25
Short 11’607.61 12.43 USSMNU
Short 11’965.19 8.81 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10’906.82 27.06.2022 17:31:50
Long 10’452.87 19.60 WSSMQU
Long 10’165.87