+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
17.04.2020 12:03:00

Maguire Associates Selects John J. Bonanno As CEO

CONCORD, Mass., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a strategic and timely transformation, Maguire Associates announces the appointment of John J. Bonanno as chief executive officer. Bonanno succeeds Linda Cox Maguire in a long-planned leadership transition, adding his extensive experience in education management, management consulting, and digital marketing for academic institutions.

John J. Bonanno

Bonanno noted, "I am honored to assume the role of CEO of Maguire Associates. For more than 35 years, education institutions have been turning to Maguire to optimize enrollment and for guidance to address challenges. In addition to the current adversity impacting education, the next decade will prove disruptive as technology further transforms education, employers look to new models to educate their workforce, and geographic boundaries to competition are eliminated. Maguire Associates is uniquely positioned to assist institutions in navigating these challenges and to leverage opportunities presented by this changing landscape."

Linda Cox Maguire, whose next career stage will include her continued role as vice chair of the board and new role as special consultant at Maguire Associates, remarked, "It feels good to be passing the CEO baton into the hands of John Bonanno, someone who shares our company's values and will go the extra mile for clients as we have always done. I make the transition with tremendous pride in this firm and what has been our life's work."

Maguire Associates Founder and Chair of the Board Jack Maguire offered his endorsement. "John Bonanno impressed me and my fellow board members immediately. We were unanimous in our decision, indeed our delight, and we look forward to his leadership in adapting and expanding the client services required by the rapidly evolving higher education industry. John Bonanno takes the reins with Maguire Associates in a strong financial position, and Maguire Associates will grow in strength and relevance to best meet client needs during an uncharted future." 

Formerly president of ESM Digital, a digital marketing firm serving higher education, Bonanno also served as president of the Corporate Education Group, associate dean/chief executive officer in Boston University's Corporate and Professional Programs unit, and in other leadership positions at BU including director of the Office of Analytical Services. He received his BA and MBA from Boston University.

About Maguire Associates 
Maguire Associates is a research-based consulting firm that serves educational institutions. Established in 1983, Maguire provides enrollment management, market research, strategic leadership and predictive modeling expertise.

Linda Cox Maguire

Jack Maguire

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maguire-associates-selects-john-j-bonanno-as-ceo-301042017.html

SOURCE Maguire Associates

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 40.19
7.63 %
UBS Group 9.30
4.96 %
CS Group 7.94
4.09 %
LafargeHolcim 37.03
3.99 %
CieFinRichemont 55.88
3.83 %
Swiss Life Hldg 323.60
0.75 %
Lonza Grp 410.20
0.34 %
Givaudan 3’212.00
0.06 %
Alcon 49.09
-0.55 %
Swisscom 516.80
-0.58 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:08
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - Single BRCs mit Laufzeit bis März 2021
08:17
Schwergewichte halten SMI im Spiel
06:06
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Vor neuer Aufwärtswelle? / LafargeHolcim – 50er-EMA im Fokus
15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:16
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum sinkt der Euro zum Franken - EUR/CHF auf Mehrjahrestief
Roche-Diagnostics arbeitet an Test zum Nachweis von Corona-Antikörpern - Roche-Aktie im Aufwind
"Schlimmster Bärenmarkt meines Lebens": Jim Rogers sieht noch keine Trendwende am Aktienmarkt
Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt Gewinne zum Handelsende teilweise ab -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Diese Milliardäre konnten trotz Krise ihren Reichtum vermehren
SMI gewinnt -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Zur Rose legt im ersten Quartal deutlich zu - Aktie verliert dennoch
Nach Swisscom und SBB: ALDI SUISSE setzt auf Twint
VAT-Aktie weit im Plus: VAT setzt im ersten Quartal mehr um
Kudelski-Generalversammlung: Aktionäre genehmigen alle Anträge - Aktie gibt Gewinne ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI gewinnt -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende mit klar positiver Tendenz. Der DAX kann Aufschläge verzeichnen. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB