+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
13.08.2020 02:00:00

MAGROUND Experiences Massive Surge in Photo Archive for Car Brands Looking to Market in a COVID-19 World

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGROUND, a niche stock boutique platform with high resolution landscape photos and 360-degree HDR light domes for car integration, this week announced that because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the demand for their imagery is skyrocketing.

As car companies are forced to rethink their marketing and advertising campaigns in order to avoid violating social distancing mandates, MAGROUND's already accessible photo archive is a solution that will help companies everywhere stay afloat.

"We have been proudly supplying high-end car brands with our stock materials for over 10-years," said Wladimir Alexi, CEO and Co-Founder of MAGROUND. "However, we could have never imagined such a surge in demand because of the global pandemic. The industry has been locked in and is being forced to re-think production methods and possibilities. We are proud to provide these companies with the materials they require."

As car companies change their means of visual production, MAGROUND works with directors who elect to shoot the car in studio, comped into the MAGROUND landscape images. Additionally, the visual artists can choose to create completely computer-generated images that are integrated into the landscape using MAGROUND's HDR 360-degree lights to make the finished product look real.

Today, top name car brands like Mercedes, VW, Porsche, Toyota, Ferrari, and Bentley are using the MAGROUND method to develop a CGI production pipeline for clients that need to create entire car ads and marketing materials. As 3D artist Andre Reiswich from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Design says, "The backplates and HDR spheres that we obtain from our partner MAGROUND are already arranged in such a way that we don't have to improvise much, and it is difficult to differentiate the virtual image from reality in the final result."

"Our partners are discovering how well our backgrounds work with real people, products, and of course, cars," said Alexi. "We are also a proud partner of Autodesk V-Red, chosen to be an exclusive background supplier for their newest V-Red real-time renderer software. The 'new normal' in a COVID-19 world is here. Instead of suffering with limited advertising means, why not make the change to this new kind of marketing? MAGROUND is here to help."

MAGROUND offers not just background images for clients, but also 360°HDR light domes to implement CGI objects and 360-degree photos for online interactive product presentations, configurators and motion renders.

Additionally, MAGROUND offers tailored pricing and licensing models that best fit project requirements and budgets. They are making their services more agile and versatile to accommodate businesses in need curing the coronavirus shutdown.

For more information, visit: https://maground.com

Paula Lombard
Phone: +49 (0)40 609461261
Email: paula@maground.com

Related Images

background-hdr-domes.jpg
Background + HDR Domes
MAGROUND takes you anywhere: largest stock for automotive backgrounds. HDR light domes, alternative angles and simple licensing options make it easy to create stunning visual campaigns on the fly.

Related Links

Blog

Linkedin  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maground-experiences-massive-surge-in-photo-archive-for-car-brands-looking-to-market-in-a-covid-19-world-301111411.html

SOURCE MAGROUND

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 506.80
2.53 %
Givaudan 3’802.00
2.18 %
Lonza Grp 558.20
2.08 %
CS Group 10.67
1.76 %
The Swatch Grp 202.80
1.73 %
ABB 24.20
0.71 %
UBS Group 11.46
0.70 %
SGS 2’405.00
0.54 %
LafargeHolcim 44.59
0.47 %
Alcon 57.26
0.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12.08.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
12.08.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12.08.20
Vontobel: Defensive Konsumgüteraktien - Verteidigungsarbeit steht im Mittelpunkt
12.08.20
SMI - droht neues Ungemach?
11.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Givaudan SA, Idorsia Ltd, Valora Holding AG
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie endet im Plus: USA sichern sich 100 Millionen Dosen von Moderna-Impfstoff
Shortseller Jim Chanos warnt vor Markteinbruch: "Es kommen Probleme auf uns zu"
Relief-Aktie mit deutlichem Kursplus: Relief Therapeutics-VRP sieht bei Corona-Mittel Millionen-Potenzial
Tesla kündigt Aktiensplit an - Teslas Aktienkurs hebt ab
Wieso der Euro zum Franken und Dollar zulegt
Molecular Partners-Aktie auf Höhenflug: BAG sichert sich Kaufoption für potenzielles COVID-Mittel von Molecular Partners
Sunrise-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: UPC-Besitzerin Liberty Global will Sunrise kaufen
Darum zieht der Dollar zum Euro und Franken an - Neue Rekordtiefs bei türkischer Lira
Corona-Krise könnte Aktienmarkt noch mehrere Jahrzehnte schwächen
Bullenmarkt möglich? So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Markt nun entwickeln

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schweizer Börse freundlich - SMI geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX knackt 13.000er-Marke -- Wall Street und US-Techbörse legen zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend fester
Die heimischen Märkte tendierten am Mittwoch mit Zuschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel höher. Die US-Börsen notierten im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen wurden überwiegend Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB