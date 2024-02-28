Press release

February 28, 2024

Gothenburg, Sweden

Magnus Nicolin proposed as new Chairman of Hexatronic Group

The Nomination Committee of Hexatronic Group AB (publ) has informed the company that it intends to propose Magnus Nicolin for election as Chairman of the Board of Hexatronic, at the Annual General Meeting that will be held on May 7, 2024.

Anders Persson has informed the Nomination Committee that he intends to step down from his position as Chairman if the Nomination Committee finds a suitable candidate for the position. The Nomination Committee has now announced that Magnus Nicolin is available as Chairman and that Anders Persson has informed the Nomination Committee that he therefore will not be available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Committee therefore intends to propose Magnus Nicolin as new Chairman of the Board of Hexatronic. Until the date of the Annual General Meeting, Anders Persson will continue to lead the Board’s work.

Magnus Nicolin has extensive global experience and is currently Chairman of the Board of Munters Group AB (publ), as well as Board member of FAM AB and Billerud AB (publ). Magnus Nicolin was during 2010-2021 CEO of Ansell Limited, a company listed in Australia and the global leading provider of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Magnus Nicolin was born in 1956 and is a Swedish citizen.

Mark Shay, Chairman of the Nomination Committee said: "The Nomination Committee is pleased to propose Magnus Nicolin as new Chairman. Magnus Nicolin has a broad industrial background and extensive global experience having lived and worked in the US, Canada, France, Belgium and the UK for more than 40 years, as well as experience as an executive and Board member of public companies. The Nomination Committee would like to sincerely thank Anders Persson. He has, during his eight years as Chairman of the Board of Hexatronic, played a vital role in successfully developing Hexatronic and taking it to its current position.”

The Nomination Committee’s complete proposal will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting 2024.

Gothenburg, February 28, 2024

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

