Top News
Vor Bitcoin-Halving im April: Lohnt sich Bitcoin-Mining aktuell?
Forbes Top 10: Wie Carlos Slim Helú zum Multimilliardär wurde
US-Dollar etwas höher zu Euro und Franken - die Gründe
Ausblick: Dell Technologies legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Urban Outfitters-Aktie abgestraft: Urban Outfitters kann mit Quartalsergebnissen nicht überzeugen
Hexatronic Group AB Registered Shs Aktie
28.02.2024 21:15:00

Magnus Nicolin proposed as new Chairman of Hexatronic Group

Hexatronic Group AB Registered Shs
32.84 SEK 0.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press release
February 28, 2024
Gothenburg, Sweden

Magnus Nicolin proposed as new Chairman of Hexatronic Group
The Nomination Committee of Hexatronic Group AB (publ) has informed the company that it intends to propose Magnus Nicolin for election as Chairman of the Board of Hexatronic, at the Annual General Meeting that will be held on May 7, 2024.

Anders Persson has informed the Nomination Committee that he intends to step down from his position as Chairman if the Nomination Committee finds a suitable candidate for the position. The Nomination Committee has now announced that Magnus Nicolin is available as Chairman and that Anders Persson has informed the Nomination Committee that he therefore will not be available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Committee therefore intends to propose Magnus Nicolin as new Chairman of the Board of Hexatronic. Until the date of the Annual General Meeting, Anders Persson will continue to lead the Board’s work.

Magnus Nicolin has extensive global experience and is currently Chairman of the Board of Munters Group AB (publ), as well as Board member of FAM AB and Billerud AB (publ). Magnus Nicolin was during 2010-2021 CEO of Ansell Limited, a company listed in Australia and the global leading provider of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Magnus Nicolin was born in 1956 and is a Swedish citizen.

Mark Shay, Chairman of the Nomination Committee said: "The Nomination Committee is pleased to propose Magnus Nicolin as new Chairman. Magnus Nicolin has a broad industrial background and extensive global experience having lived and worked in the US, Canada, France, Belgium and the UK for more than 40 years, as well as experience as an executive and Board member of public companies. The Nomination Committee would like to sincerely thank Anders Persson. He has, during his eight years as Chairman of the Board of Hexatronic, played a vital role in successfully developing Hexatronic and taking it to its current position.”

The Nomination Committee’s complete proposal will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting 2024.

Gothenburg, February 28, 2024

Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 21.15 p.m. CET on February 28, 2024. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment


