MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit notifies on the transactions by the persons discharging managerial responsibilities

07-Jun-2022 / 18:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Magnit notifies on the transactions by the persons discharging managerial responsibilities

 

Krasnodar, Russia (June 7, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russias leading retailers, notifies on the transactions with the PJSC Magnit securities made by members of the Management Board of PJSC Magnit: Anna Bobrova, Andrey Bodrov, Dmitry Ivanov, Pavel Lokshin, Elena Zhavoronkova, Ruslan Ismailov, Anna Meleshina, Egor Shumilin, Maxim Shchegolev, Yuri Misnik, Fedor Pavlovsky.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Bobrova Anna Nikolaevna

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC Magnit

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit

b)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC Tander and PJSC Magnit.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (RUB.)

volume

3,900

8,256

 

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregated volume

  Price

Price (RUB.)

Aggregated volume

3,900

8,256

 

e)

Date of the transaction

June 6, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Bodrov Andrey Yurievich

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC Magnit

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit

b)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC Tander and PJSC Magnit.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (RUB.)

volume

3,900

8,109

 

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregated volume

  Price

Price (RUB.)

Aggregated volume

3,900

8,109

 

e)

Date of the transaction

June 6, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ivanov Dmitry Anatolyevich

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC Magnit

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit

b)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC Tander and PJSC Magnit.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (RUB.)

volume

3,900

4,141

 

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregated volume

  Price

Price (RUB.)

Aggregated volume

3,900

4,141

 

e)

Date of the transaction

June 6, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue
 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Lokshin Pavel Anatolyevich

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC Magnit

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit

b)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC Tander and PJSC Magnit.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (RUB.)

volume

3,900

1,608

 

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregated volume

  Price

Price (RUB.)

Aggregated volume

3,900

1,608

 

e)

Date of the transaction

June 6, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Zhavoronkova Elena Yurievna

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC Magnit

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit

b)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC Tander and PJSC Magnit.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (RUB.)

volume

3,900

8,710

 

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregated volume

  Price

Price (RUB.)

Aggregated volume

3,900

8,710

 

e)

Date of the transaction

June 6, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ismailov Ruslan Arif Ogly

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC Magnit

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit

b)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC Tander and PJSC Magnit.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (RUB.)

volume

3,900

21,646

 

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregated volume

  Price

Price (RUB.)

Aggregated volume

3,900

21,646

 

e)

Date of the transaction

June 6, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Meleshina Anna Yurievna

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC Magnit

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit

b)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC Tander and PJSC Magnit.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (RUB.)

volume

3,900

2,481

 

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregated volume

  Price

Price (RUB.)

Aggregated volume

3,900

2,481

 

e)

Date of the transaction

June 6, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Shumilin Egor Aleksandrovich

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC Magnit

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit

b)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC Tander and PJSC Magnit.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (RUB.)

volume

3,900

9,171

 

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregated volume

  Price

Price (RUB.)

Aggregated volume

3,900

9,171

 

e)

Date of the transaction

June 6, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Shchegolev Maxim Viktorovich

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC Magnit

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit

b)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC Tander and PJSC Magnit.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (RUB.)

volume

3,900

5,209

 

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregated volume

  Price

Price (RUB.)

Aggregated volume

3,900

5,209

 

e)

Date of the transaction

June 6, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Misnik Yuri Yurievich

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC Magnit

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit

b)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC Tander and PJSC Magnit.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (RUB.)

volume

3,900

1,559

 

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregated volume

  Price

Price (RUB.)

Aggregated volume

3,900

1,559

 

e)

Date of the transaction

June 6, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Pavlovsky Fedor Olegovich

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC Magnit

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit

b)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC Tander and PJSC Magnit.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (RUB.)

volume

3,900

1,836

 

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregated volume

  Price

Price (RUB.)

Aggregated volume

3,900

1,836

 

e)

Date of the transaction

June 6, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dina Chistyak

Head of Investor Relations 
dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries                    Twitter

press@magnit.ru                    @MagnitIR

 

 

 

 

 

Note to editors

 

Magnit is one of Russias leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT).

 

 

 

 

 

Forward-looking statements

 

This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 166766
EQS News ID: 1370353

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

﻿

