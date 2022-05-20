Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Magnit JSC Aktie [Valor: 3962220 / ISIN: US55953Q2021]
20.05.2022 18:59:05

Magnit notifies JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. of termination of the deposit agreement and GDR programme

Magnit JSC
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit notifies JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. of termination of the deposit agreement and GDR programme

20-May-2022 / 19:59 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Magnit notifies JPMorgan chase Bank, n.a. of termination of the deposit agreement and GDR programme

 

Krasnodar, Russia (May 20, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russias leading retailers, announces that on May 20, 2022, the Company gave notice of termination of the deposit agreement it entered into with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JPMorgan) on February 20, 2008 (the Deposit Agreement) to JPMorgan. Global depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of PJSC Magnit (GDRs) were issued under the Deposit Agreement.

 

Magnit is required to terminate the Deposit Agreement pursuant to Federal Law No. 114-FZ On Amendment of Federal Law On Joint-Stock Companies and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation of April 16, 2022  (Federal Law No. 114-FZ). Holders of GDRs have the right to convert their GDRs into ordinary shares of Magnit, subject to, and in accordance with, the procedure specified in the Deposit Agreement and subject to mandatory requirements of Russian law.

 

As previously announced, pursuant to Federal Law No. 114-FZ, the Company submitted an application to the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation to continue circulation of the GDRs outside Russia. On May 20, 2022, the Company received a decision rejecting the application.

 

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations 
dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries                    Twitter

press@magnit.ru                    @MagnitIR

 

 

 

Note to editors

 

Magnit is one of Russias leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT).

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 163273
EQS News ID: 1358243

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

