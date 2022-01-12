MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)

Magnit fulfills over 100,000 online orders in one day



12-Jan-2022 / 15:30 MSK

Magnit Fulfills over 100,000 Online Orders in One Day Krasnodar, Russia (January 12, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, delivered 105 thousand online orders to its customers in one day in the lead-up to the New Year. The record-high number of orders for the Company's own delivery and partner services was set on December 30, 2021. The average "pre-New Year" ticket (December 17 to 31, 2021) for Magnit's own online channel amounted to 1,295 rubles (1,408 rubles on December 30, 2021). The largest purchase made before the New Year was an order in Volgograd that totaled at 102 thousand rubles. The share of orders made outside of Moscow and Saint Petersburg reached 79% in the last two weeks of 2021. Today, Magnit's own delivery and partner services are linked to over 4,490 brick-and-mortar stores across 65 regions and 278 cities, as well as 20 dark stores in Moscow. The largest and fastest-growing segment is express delivery, where orders are expected to be fulfilled within 60 minutes. Magnit continues to successfully test its own e-commerce service, as well as partner delivery, where it currently works with Yandex.Eats, Delivery Club, Sbermarket, and Wildberries. « Andrey Lukashevich Magnit's E-Commerce Director and Member of the Management Board » "In the last three months, we've managed to double the number of online orders, and in December, we've successfully surpassed 100 thousand purchases. Since the last year, the number of orders we process has increased 14 times, and today, we already are one of the market leaders, despite the fact that we delivered our first-ever online order just 15 months ago, in August 2020. We're delighted to see that our services are in demand by consumers, especially in the regions, where users are gradually expanding their customer experiences and exploring new shopping formats. We continue to actively develop our e-commerce capabilities and will offer new services and interesting options to our customers later this year."

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations
dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+.


